By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 25
DUNEDIN, Sept 25 Number eight Thomas Waldrom,
who flew to New Zealand last week as cover for Nick Easter, has
been officially added to the England World Cup squad as a formal
replacement for prop Andrew Sheridan, the Rugby Football Union
said on Sunday.
Uncapped Waldrom, a former New Zealand under-21 and New
Zealand Maori representative, has not been allowed to train or
stay with the squad since arriving in New Zealand but will link
up with them in Auckland later on Sunday and train on Monday.
Easter is struggling with a back problem that has ruled him
out of the last two matches.
England manager Martin Johnson, who brought five props to
the tournament, said he wanted to wait to see if he suffered any
more injuries from Saturday's win over Romania before deciding
on a permanant replacement for Sheridan, who has gone back to
England for shoulder surgery.
"Nick is making good progress as is Matt Stevens (sore
ankle) but with Thomas now out here it makes sense to get him
into the squad officially so he can join in with training,"
Johnson said in a statement.
"We also owe it to Leicester to make a decision so that they
can plan accordingly without him."
