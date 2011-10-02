AUCKLAND Oct 2 England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson
remains an injury concern despite a scan showing no serious
damage to his forearm, manager Martin Johnson told reporters at
a news conference dominated by the off-field activities of
centre Mike Tindall on Sunday.
Wilkinson, whose drop goal won the 2003 World Cup, had
another disappointing evening with the boot in England's
stuttering 16-12 victory over Scotland, before coming off the
field clutching his right arm.
The victory ensured England won Pool B and will meet France
in the quarter-finals next Saturday, but Wilkinson has struggled
throughout the group stage and an injury concern was the last
thing he or Johnson would have wanted.
"Jonny got scanned last night on his upper forearm and it
didn't show anything," Johnson told reporters in Auckland on
Sunday.
"And while that is good news, obviously it is a little bit
of a worry, so we will need another day or so to see where he is
and if he will be available for the weekend," he added.
Tindall, who suffered a dead leg during the Scotland match,
is another injury concern but there was far more interest in
another rash of media stories about his night out in Queenstown
on Sept. 11.
Tindall changed his version of events in a statement to
British media after more stories appeared in Sunday's UK papers,
but Johnson insisted it was just a simple mistake.
"His recollection on his whereabouts that night was
inaccurate and he has issued a statement apologising. He did not
mean to mislead anybody," Johnson added.
"The statement said he was inaccurate in his recollection as
to his specific whereabouts. He did not mean to mislead anyone
or orchestrate a cover-up.
"It was just an error on his behalf. He got his recollection
of the evening wrong," he continued.
England and Johnson now face a France side in the
quarter-final who are not without problems of their own
following a shambolic 19-14 loss to Tonga on Saturday.
Despite England defeating their Gallic opponents in both the
2003 and 2007 World Cups, Johnson is well aware of the danger
the French side pose particularly when underestimated.
"It is situation normal with them. Who knows? That makes
them dangerous," the 41-year-old World Cup winner added.
"There is a feeling that they might be flying under the
radar and there are a few teams under the radar and we may be
one. Australia (may be one)," he added.
