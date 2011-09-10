By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 10
DUNEDIN, Sept 10 It was short odds that England
would have to fight to the wire to get past a fired-up Argentina
in their World Cup opener but you could have named your price
for predicting that Jonny Wilkinson would miss five successive
kicks at goal.
England eventually made it, scraping home 13-9 after
Wilkinson finally rediscovered his touch to convert Ben Youngs'
65th-minute try then land a lengthy penalty to open the key
four-point gap.
Yet, remarkably, for a player whose extraordinary accuracy
and concentration has inspired a whole generation of kickers,
Wilkinson's tally for the night was three from eight, with
several of the misses coming from shots he would normally land
in his sleep.
England can count their blessings that Argentina were even
worse. Fullback Martin Rodriguez and flyhalf Felipe Contepomi
managed to miss six of their nine attempts, four of them coming
crucially in the first half when they were in control.
Wilkinson, along with the 30,000 people watching in the
indoor Otago Stadium, was bemused by what went on and even lost
count of his wayward efforts.
"The difficulty was that I felt I was hitting the ball well
and expecting to see it go where I wanted it to go," he said.
"But when the ball moves a bit how do you correct something that
didn't feel wrong?
"I didn't even know how many I missed. You can only focus on
the bit you can control and today I felt really good."
The low lights, transparent roof, a series of white
goalpost-resembling girders and the match ball were all
suggested as possible factors for Wilkinson's baffling night
but, as ever, the hero of the 2003 World Cup refused to look for
excuses.
"I'm not going to apportion any kind of blame other than to
myself," he said. "I'm the one kicking the ball. There was
nothing out there that you haven't seen somewhere before.
"Yesterday I was at the stadium, went back to the training
ground and this morning I was out there again. I didn't do
anything differently.
"As a kicker you don't ever look and say 'I can't kick this.'
I felt really good out there. You've got to look forward to the
next one and say 'I'll get the next one, I'll get the next one,'
and that's what happened in the end."
Captain Mike Tindall said Wilkinson's misses made the
decision-making tough as Argentina began to lose their
discipline later in the game, eventually giving away a total of
16 penalties to the 11 of England - who had prop Dan Cole sin
binned as punishment for their persistent infringements.
"You've always got to trust your kicker, especially when it's
Jonny Wilkinson," said Tindall. "If he wants a crack, he has a
crack.
"But he said he just couldn't get the control on the ball so
with some of those "on the edge" calls we went for the corners."
Manager Martin Johnson said he was thinking about replacing
Wilkinson with Toby Flood but just when he was considering the
move England edged ahead.
"Then you are better off with the guys who are in the flow so
we let them finish it off," he said.
Rodriguez, who agricultural approach to goalkicking looks as
if he is trying to smash through a wall, missed five of his
seven, while the smoother-striking Contepomi was "two for one".
"Most of the kicks from Martin and Jonny were long, difficult
kicks," Contepomi said.
"Maybe the stands are a bit low and you have to aim at
something different but the surface was perfect and of course
there was no wind!"
Contepomi, Argentina's captain and driving force, went off
after 21 minutes and is waiting to discover whether his injury
is damaged cartilage or a cracked rib.
(Editing by; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)