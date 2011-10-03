AUCKLAND Oct 4 France centre Fabrice Estebanez will miss the rest of the World Cup after being banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle.

Estebanez received a yellow card for the spear tackle on Tonga replacement Joseph Tuineau in the second half of the 19-14 loss to the Pacific islanders on Sunday.

Estebanez, who started France's first pool game before being relegated to the bench for the final three, will be available to play again on Oct. 25, two days after the World Cup final. He has 48 hours to appeal the decision.

France play England in the quarter-finals at Eden Park on Saturday. England back Delon Armitage will also miss the match after being banned for one match for a dangerous tackle.

