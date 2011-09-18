AUCKLAND, Sept 18 Fijian flanker Dominiko
Waqaniburotu has been cited for a dangerous tackle during his
country's 49-3 World Cup loss to defending champions South
Africa, organisers said on Sunday.
The back row forward, who captained Fiji during the Pacific
Nations Cup earlier this year, spear tackled Springbok fullback
Patrick Lambie towards the end of the Pool D clash in Wellington
on Saturday.
Spear or tip tackling, where a player lifts an opponent into
the air and returns them to the ground head first, is outlawed
because of the potential for head injuries.
The time and date for Waqaniburotu's hearing in Auckland has
yet to be set, a statement said. Fiji play their third Pool D
match against Samoa next Sunday at Eden Park.
