By Pete Kerr
| ROTORUA, Sept 10
ROTORUA, Sept 10 Fijian Man of the Match
Vereniki Goneva has waited four years to show the rugby world
what he can do on the sport's biggest stage -- and he took his
chance with a devastating display.
A four-try hero for his team at Rotorua's International
Stadium on Saturday, the imposing winger watched the last World
Cup on television after being cut from the Fijian squad.
His last-minute axing was heartbreaking, but it also
provided the 27-year-old with the motivation to ensure he did
not miss selection this time around.
"That's my dream (the World Cup)," he told reporters after
Saturday's 49-25 win over Namibia in their World Cup opener. "So
I keep trying and I know, I think, it's my time."
A beautiful spring day and a hard surface had the
10,000-strong crowd, many clutching Fijian flags, expecting an
entertaining game and they were not disappointed.
Namibia played their part in the fast-paced game, with
flyhalf Theuns Kotze opening the scoring with a booming 56 metre
penalty kick in just the second minute.
But it was Goneva that got the crowd going when he crossed
for his first try in the fifth minute, which inside centre
Seremaia Bai duly converted.
Fiji bought some typical physicality to the game, with their
forwards driving the African team backwards in the tackle for
much of the game.
However, Namibia refused to give up and won plenty of fans
with their tenacious approach, twice being denied by the Third
Match Official as they tried to get across the Fijian line.
Goneva had a brace in the 19th minute following a
bull-dozing 40 metre run from fellow tryscorer Nakarawa and
sealed his hat-trick just before the break.
He grabbed his fourth try 10 minutes later and joined
compatriot Viliami Satala as the team's most prolific World Cup
tryscorer and first Fijian player to collect four tries in the
same game.
Namibia have a quick turnaround for their next game against
Samoa on Wednesday, also in Rotorua, while Fiji have the week
off before taking on World Cup holders South Africa in
Wellington.
