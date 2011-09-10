ROTORUA, Sept 10 Fijian Man of the Match Vereniki Goneva has waited four years to show the rugby world what he can do on the sport's biggest stage -- and he took his chance with a devastating display.

A four-try hero for his team at Rotorua's International Stadium on Saturday, the imposing winger watched the last World Cup on television after being cut from the Fijian squad.

His last-minute axing was heartbreaking, but it also provided the 27-year-old with the motivation to ensure he did not miss selection this time around.

"That's my dream (the World Cup)," he told reporters after Saturday's 49-25 win over Namibia in their World Cup opener. "So I keep trying and I know, I think, it's my time."

A beautiful spring day and a hard surface had the 10,000-strong crowd, many clutching Fijian flags, expecting an entertaining game and they were not disappointed.

Namibia played their part in the fast-paced game, with flyhalf Theuns Kotze opening the scoring with a booming 56 metre penalty kick in just the second minute.

But it was Goneva that got the crowd going when he crossed for his first try in the fifth minute, which inside centre Seremaia Bai duly converted.

Fiji bought some typical physicality to the game, with their forwards driving the African team backwards in the tackle for much of the game.

However, Namibia refused to give up and won plenty of fans with their tenacious approach, twice being denied by the Third Match Official as they tried to get across the Fijian line.

Goneva had a brace in the 19th minute following a bull-dozing 40 metre run from fellow tryscorer Nakarawa and sealed his hat-trick just before the break.

He grabbed his fourth try 10 minutes later and joined compatriot Viliami Satala as the team's most prolific World Cup tryscorer and first Fijian player to collect four tries in the same game.

Namibia have a quick turnaround for their next game against Samoa on Wednesday, also in Rotorua, while Fiji have the week off before taking on World Cup holders South Africa in Wellington.

(Editing by xxxxxxx. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Double-click on the newslinks: for more rugby stories