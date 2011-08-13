WELLINGTON Aug 13 Fiji scored three first-half tries as they beat neighbouring Tonga 27-12 in a rugby World Cup warm-up on Saturday.

Winger Vereniki Goneva, lock Rupeni Nasiga and fullback Kini Murimurivalu all scored tries as Fiji avenged last month's 45-21 loss to Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Fijian centre Seremaia Bai added 12 points via the boot for the hosts, who are grouped with South Africa, Wales, Samoa and Namibia in Pool D for next month's World Cup.

Fiji led 21-5 at halftime but fullback Viliami Iongi claimed his second try early in the second half for the visitors, who enjoyed more possession and territory as the game wore on but could not close the gap further.

Tonga will open the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 World Cup against hosts New Zealand in Auckland before facing Canada, France and Japan in Pool A.

