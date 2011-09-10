ROTORUA, New Zealand, Sept 10 Fiji right winger
Vereniki Goneva scored four tries, three in the first half, as
the Pacific islanders held off plucky Namibia 49-25 in their
rugby World Cup Pool D match at Rotorua International Stadium on
Saturday.
The Fijians had to fight back from a first half deficit
after Namibia flyhalf Theuns Kotze slotted three successive drop
goals before Fiji seized control of the match with two tries
inside two minutes.
Goneva scored his third try in the final minute of the half
to give his side a comfortable 32-15 lead at the break.
Namibia abandoned their stodgy game plan and adopted a
running game that lead to tries for lock Heinze Koll and
fullback Chrysander Botha to give the Fijian side a fright.
But Seremaia Bai added his third penalty and Napolioni
Nalaga scored a late try to blow the scoreline out.
(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by
Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories