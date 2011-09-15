By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 15 Fiji winger Napolioni Nalaga
will go looking for work if the run of play eludes him against
South Africa in their rugby world Cup clash on Saturday, just to
have a chance to eclipse the 24-year-old feats of his father.
Kavekini Nalaga played in the 1987 World Cup and scored a
try for the Fijians against Argentina in Hamilton. His son
Napolioni has already matched that with his try in the 49-25
victory over Namibia on Saturday.
"Yeah, I hope so," Nalaga told Reuters when asked if he was
targeting a try at Wellington Regional Stadium to surpass his
father.
"Though I may have to go looking for it if it doesn't come
my way," he added, giving fellow winger Vereniki Goneva -- who
scored four tries in the Fijians' victory over Namibia -- a
playful nudge as he walked by.
The 1.87 metres tall and 102 kg Nalaga initially played
openside flanker before his father told him to play centre, then
shifted to the wing as he grew older.
He spent four years in France for Clermont where he earned
the nickname, "the Beast", from fans for his rampaging play but
has recently joined Australian Super rugby franchise the Western
Force on a one-year contract as their marquee player.
"I've watched Super rugby for a while and I felt that I
always wanted to play in it, and it was just the right time to
move," he added. "I wanted to be closer to home."
The 25-year-old Nalaga will form a potent back three
combination with Goneva and his former Clermont team mate Kini
Murimurivalu, and Fiji captain Deacon Manu said they would
undoubtedly play to their strengths against the Springboks.
"One of our strengths as the flying Fijians is to keep the
ball in hand and play some rugby really," Manu told reporters.
"We're not going to change that no matter the opposition or
size of them. We have to make sure that we stand up and match
them tactically and physically if we're going to match them on
the scoreboard."
The fact that bonus points are available for the first time
at the World Cup for scoring four tries or finishing within
seven points added further incentive to stick to their natural
game, Manu added.
"It's a tough pool," he said of Pool D which also includes
Wales, Samoa and Namibia. "It will come down to the bonus
points, those little edges.
"Every minute is going to be important and bonus points will
be really relevant for this pool and I guess even the points
differential may come into consideration."
Fiji team: 15-Kini Murimurivalu, 14-Vereniki Goneva,
13-Gabirieli Lovobalavu, 12-Seremaia Bai, 11-Napolioni Nalaga,
10-Waisea Luveniyali, 9-Nemia Kenatale, 8-Sakiusa Matadigo,
7-Akapusi Qera, 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 5-Wame Lewaravu,
4-Leone Nakarawa, 3-Deacon Manu (captain), 2-Sunia Koto,
1-Campese Ma'afu.
Replacements: 16-Tuapati Talemaitoga, 17-Waisea Nailago,
18-Netani Talei, 19-Sisa Koyamaibole, 20-Vitori Buatava,
21-Nicky Little, 22-Ravai Fatiaki.
