WELLINGTON Aug 20 Lock Leone Nakarawa has resigned from the Fijian military to join the country's 30-man rugby World Cup squad, the FRU said on Saturday.

The Sep. 9-Oct. 23 tournament is being held in New Zealand, who have banned those with ties to Fiji's military or government from entering their country following the 2006 military coup in the Pacific nation.

Prop Deacon Manu will lead the squad which features 21 overseas-based players, the Fijian Rugby Union (FRU) said in a statement.

Fiji open their World Cup campaign against Namibia in Rotorua on Sept. 10 before facing holders South Africa, Samoa and Wales in Pool D.

Squad: Campese Ma'afu, Deacon Manu, Setefano Somoca, Waisea Daveta, Viliame Veikoso, Tuapati Talemaitoga, Sunia Koto, Sekonaia Kalou, Leone Nakarawa, Wame Lewaravu, Rupeni Nasiga, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Sisa Koyamaibole, Akapusi Qera, Netani Talei, Masi Matadigo, Malakai Ravulo, Nemia Ranuku, Vitori Buatava, Waisea Luveniyali, Seremaia Baikeinuku, Nicky Little, Albert Vulivuli, Gabirieli Lovobalavu, Ravai Fatiaki, Vereniki Goneva, Napolioni Nalaga, Michael Tagicakibau, Kini Murimurivalu, Iliesa Keresoni.

