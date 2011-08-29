AUCKLAND Aug 29 Fiji were the first team to
arrive in New Zealand for the rugby World Cup on Monday with the
head of the country's rugby union unable to follow them because
of a New Zealand government ban.
The Fijian side has been embroiled in a political tug-of-war
between their country and New Zealand, who have banned those
with ties to the Pacific nation's military or government from
entering the country following the 2006 military coup.
Lock Leone Nakarawa resigned from the Fijian military about
two weeks ago in order to the join the country's 30-man World
Cup squad who touched down at Auckland airport on Monday.
They were greeted by about 300 people made up of an
enthusiastic expatriate crowd and pro-democracy advocates who
were also there to support the team despite their opposition to
the military-led government of Frank Bainimarama.
"I fully support the rugby, but I don't support the coup and
I don't support the military," former Sports Minister Rajesh
Singh told Television New Zealand.
Fijian Rugby Union chairman Mosese Tikoitoga, however, was
not granted a visa to travel with the team. He is in charge of
the Fijian military's land forces.
New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Rugby World Cup Minister
Murray McCully told Fairfax Media he had made it clear there
would be "no flexibility" for members of the Fijian military
banned from the country under sanctions.
Fiji have been drawn in Pool D with champions South Africa,
Wales, Namibia and Samoa for the Sep. 9-Oct. 23 tournament.
