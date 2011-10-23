AUCKLAND Oct 23 Sheer bloody mindedness and
composure under extreme pressure ended New Zealand's long wait
for their second rugby World Cup title at Eden Park on Sunday.
The All Blacks were stretched right from the opening whistle
by a France side that had been written off by many after they
lurched their way into the final, losing twice in pool play and
who were less than convincing in beating a 14-man Wales in the
semi-finals.
Led by man-of-the-match Thierry Dusautoir, who tackled
everything in a black shirt, France were in the match until the
final three minutes when the All Blacks forwards shut the game
down, held on to possession and inched their way down field to
seal an 8-7 victory.
The All Blacks, who beat France 29-9 in the final of the
inaugural tournament on the same ground in 1987, had entered
every World Cup tournament since as hot favourites but failed to
add to their Webb Ellis trophy.
France had also become something of a bete noire for 'Les
Blacks', beating them in the 1999 semi-finals when they overcame
a 14-point deficit and in the quarter-finals in 2007.
On both occasions the All Blacks had been heavy favourites,
with the French written off by pundits and fans alike, only to
overturn the form book and send New Zealand home empty-handed
again with the unwanted label of "chokers".
RAKING KICKS
The All Blacks, mindful of that legacy, refused to allow any
of the pre-match buildup to downplay the French, learning from
their mistakes in the past. The match turned out exactly as they
had expected.
France were brutal in the confrontation, smashing into
breakdowns and their body positioning at the tackle meant the
All Blacks were unable to get quick ball, which blunted their
attacking potency.
The All Blacks dominated territory in the first half,
playing a sensible game putting the ball behind the France
defensive line with some raking kicks, though they were unable
to put the game beyond doubt with scrumhalf Piri Weepu missing
two penalties and the conversion of Tony Woodcock's try.
The loose head prop had gone over untouched after an
intelligent piece of play when the All Blacks used two jumping
pods in an attacking lineout.
The ball was thrown deep to the back to Jerome Kaino, who
flicked it back to Woodcock as he peeled around from the front
and through the gaping hole that had been created by the decoy
jumper at the front.
Replacement flyhalf Stephen Donald added an early penalty in
the second half to give the hosts an 8-0 lead but the All Blacks
then had a momentary lapse in concentration when they failed to
pick the ball up from a ruck and a French defender got a boot to
it.
Weepu then tried to kick-pass the ball to his outside
players only for it to bounce up into a French hand and they
swept down field with Aurelien Rougerie, who had been anonymous
for much of the tournament, featuring twice before Dusautoir
crashed over.
Francois Trinh-Duc's conversion brought the score to 8-7
with 30 minutes remaining and the match turned into an arm
wrestle with both sides resorting to high kicks and chasing
rather than constructive play as they attempted to force an
error inside opposition territory and grab a penalty.
New Zealand, however, managed to secure a turnover with
three minutes remaining and the ball disappeared into a black
blanket that inched down field for two minutes before referee
Craig Joubert awarded them a penalty that effectively killed off
the match.
