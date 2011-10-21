By John Mehaffey
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 21 New Zealand plan to seize the
moment at Eden Park on Sunday and prove beyond doubt that the
team who consistently play the best rugby in the world can
finally win a second World Cup.
While the All Blacks' winning percentage remains the best in
international sport, their failure to win the Webb Ellis trophy
since the first tournament in 1987 has haunted a small nation in
which rugby had become both a symbol of national pride and an
obsession.
France have been New Zealand's bogey team, eliminating them
twice at the knockout stages, and now only the French stand
between the All Blacks and redemption after a bleak run of
failures.
New Zealand defeated France 29-9 in the 1987 final, a score
which was a fair reflection of the gap between the rest of the
rugby world and the All Blacks in the final years of the amateur
era.
The return of their great rivals South Africa to
international sport after the abolition of apartheid and the
introduction of professionalism after the Springboks won the
1995 World Cup transformed the rugby world.
All nations now train and practise with the intensity which
was once the preserve of the All Blacks and South Africans and,
with international teams meeting constantly, familiarity has
dulled the aura of the men in black.
This year New Zealand's path to last Sunday's semi-final
against Tri-Nations champions Australia was strewn with
obstacles including a searching examination from Tonga in the
opening match.
CARTER SHOCK
Daniel Carter, their immensely influential flyhalf, then
made a premature exit from the tournament after sustaining a
groin injury during kicking training.
To add to their woes, captain Richie McCaw, who with Carter
would be an automatic selection for an all-time All Blacks XV,
has barely trained for the past two weeks because of a chronic
foot injury.
Adversity brought out the best in the All Blacks, who in
previous tournaments had flattered in the group matches before
faltering in the knockout phase.
After an outstanding opening 20 minutes featuring wave after
wave of nonstop attacks, New Zealand defeated Australia 20-6 to
the noisy delight of a packed Eden Park. The relief in the All
Blacks' camp was palpable and they have since been preparing
mentally and physically for anything the French can throw at
them.
"I've been with a lot of these guys for a long time and,
although they may be ranked the leading team in the world,
they've never been world champions," head coach Graham Henry
said on Friday.
"It would be just marvellous to have that title because
they've had every other title that's going in rugby apart from
this one.
"So for Richie and the boys I think that would be fabulous
and you don't deserve that title till you do the job. I think
they're good enough and that would be the icing on the cake."
Like all the best All Blacks' sides, New Zealand will field
a tough, physical pack with McCaw and veteran Brad Thorn at its
heart and fast, elusive backs with the outstanding Israel Dagg
at fullback.
Their challenge will be to overcome a French side who have
proved more enigmatic than ever during the course of this
tournament.
France were beaten by the All Blacks and Tonga in the group
stages, rallied to knock out a mediocre England side in the
quarter-finals then defeated Wales by only a point in the semis,
even though the Welsh were down to 14 men for 60 minutes.
New Zealand have been beaten, or forced to fight bitterly
hard for survival, too many times by France to have any shred of
complacency before Sunday's match.
France, for their part, have relished the role of underdogs,
determined to show the spirit which led to such feats as their
famous 1958 series victory in South Africa, almost four decades
before the All Blacks were able to beat the Springboks away from
home.
The French have a rock solid front three and a quality back
row, anchored by their towering number eight Imanol
Harinordoquy. Their backs, with scrumhalf Morgan Para making a
success of his new role at outside half, have, though, shown
little.
When France are on song they can play rugby with a
brilliance and elan unmatched by any side in the world. The All
Blacks' job on Sunday will be to stifle them before they start.
"We're not sure who's going to turn up, quite frankly so
we've got to prepare that they're going to be the best in the
world," said Henry.
"They've certainly got the individuals to do that. They feel
that they're not being considered in this final by a lot of
people. We don't think that. We think they're a very good rugby
team."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories