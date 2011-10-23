* All Blacks win second World Cup
* France give hosts a scare
* Woodcock, Dusautoir score tries
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Oct 23 Hosts New Zealand just about
held their collective nerve to edge France 8-7 and win the World
Cup for the second time after a gap of 24 years at Eden Park on
Sunday.
This was not the coronation that had been predicted but
ultimately a first-half try from prop Tony Woodcock and a
penalty from fourth-choice flyhalf Stephen Donald proved enough
to end the country's long wait for a second triumph after 1987.
"The people have been outstanding ... the people who have
supported this team and have supported this World Cup -- I am so
proud to be a New Zealander standing here," All Blacks coach
Graham Henry said just before captain Richie McCaw lifted the
Webb Ellis Cup.
"There was bit of turmoil up there ... but reflect over the
last seven weeks what these people have done throughout the
country... and Richie and the boys just hanging in there right
through the match for 80 minutes to win this match is superb.
"As a day this is something we have dreamed of for a while
-- we can rest in peace."
Having been written off by all but themselves, the French,
led by man of the match Thierry Dusautoir, answered the
challenge of New Zealand's haka by advancing in an arrow
formation before the game and gave the host nation an almighty
scare during it.
A converted try in the second half from Dusautoir had the
French dreaming of a first World Cup win and the hosts fearing
another failure at rugby's showpiece event against the team that
were their nemesis in 1999 and 2007.
"It is a real pity, I am disappointed. But I am really proud
of my boys and what they did in the World Cup," said Dusautoir.
"We lost two pool matches but we still managed this."
The All Blacks looked sharper and more powerful in the
early exchanges as the French ran up blind alleys and were
swallowed up by the swarming New Zealand defence.
Scrumhalf Piri Weepu had already missed a reasonably simple
penalty when Woodcock opened the scoring in the 15th minute
through a well-executed move straight off the training ground.
Flanker Jerome Kaino leaped high at the back of an attacking
lineout and knocked the ball straight down to Woodcock on his
inside, and the prop only had to trundle a few metres through a
huge hole in the defence to touch down.
Weepu missed the conversion but even another shanked penalty
from the scrumhalf in the 26th minute did not look disastrous as
the home side seemed well in control.
KNEE INJURY
By the 34th minute both starting flyhalves were off the
pitch, France's Morgan Parra departing courtesy of a knee to the
head and Aaron Cruden succumbing to a knee injury.
The All Blacks continued to look the more dangerous with the
ball in hand but France's replacement stand off, Francois
Trinh-Duc, sounded a warning with a failed dropped-goal attempt
and a couple of breaks, one ended only by Weepu's tap tackle.
France scrum-half Dimitri Yachvili missed a difficult
penalty early in the second half and Donald, who came on for
Cruden for his first game of the tournament, put the All Blacks
8-0 ahead after 46 minutes.
The French came storming straight back, however, moving
turnover ball deep into All Blacks territory before Dusautoir
charged through a tackle and touched down on the cladding
surrounding the post.
Trinh-Duc added the extra points before Weepu's nightmare
continued when he launched the kick-off straight into touch and
was immediately summoned from the pitch.
France sensed an upset and the All Blacks were clearly
rattled as white-shirted French runners charged time and again
at their lines.
In the 63rd minute, even the All Black scrum, which had
dominated in the first half, was penalised for driving up but
Trinh-Duc dragged his 47-metre penalty attempt wide.
France kept hold of the ball but as the New Zealanders grew
more and more frustrated, the chants of "All Blacks! All
Blacks!" from the 60,000 crowd grew louder and louder.
A turnover in the 77th minute was greeted as if it were a
try and the match ended three minutes later when the French were
penalised for offside, sending the host nation into raptures.
"I am so proud to represent this country," said All Blacks
lock Brad Thorn, who at 36 was the oldest player to appear in a
World Cup final.
"I am so happy for all the kids, the mums and dads, all the
elderly -- this is a big moment for our country."
