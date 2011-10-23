AUCKLAND Oct 23 New Zealand beat France 8-7 to
win the rugby World Cup final at Eden Park on Sunday. Here is
the action how it happened:
* The kickoff is just minutes away. The anthems have been
sung and the teams are limbering up before going into battle.
The atmosphere inside Eden Park is electric with the stadium
packed with thousands of supporters mostly dressed in black. The
match is a repeat of the 1987 final, won 29-9 by New Zealand,
and the All Blacks are overwhelming favourites to win tonight
and join Australia and South Africa as twice winners of the Webb
Ellis Cup.
* The kickoff was preceded by New Zealand's traditional
Haka, which the French responded to by advancing in arrow
formation, drawing whistles from the crowd.
* Here are the teams: New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory
Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Richard Kahui, 10-Aaron
Cruden, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain),
6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks,
2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali
Williams, 19-Adam Thomson, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Stephen Donald,
22-Sonny Bill Williams
France: 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien
Rougerie, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-Morgan Parra,
9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Imanol Harinordoquy, 7-Julien Bonnaire,
6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape,
3-Nicolas Mas, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux
Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Fabien Barcella,
18-Julien Pierre, 19-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 20-Jean-Marc Doussain,
21-Francois Trinh-Duc, 22-Damien Traille
6 min - Both teams have made a nervous start to the final
with France failing to retain possession from the kickoff then
kicking the ball into touch on the full. The All Blacks have
done most of the early defending but had a chance to open the
scoring when they were awarded a penalty in one of their first
ventures into French territory. Piri Weepu's angled attemped
missed, though. 0-0.
11 min - France have looked great in the early stages,
dominating possession and testing the All Blacks defence, but
suffered an early blow when flyhalf Morgan Parra left the field
looking dazed and groggy after making a tackle on Ma'a Nonu.
14 min - TRY NEW ZEALAND - The All Blacks strike first with
a try from prop Tony Woodock. France were penalised at the
lineout and Weepu kicked the ball deep into their territory. The
All Blacks won the lineout and Jerome Kaino tapped down for
Woodock who strolled through a giant hole to crash over and
score. Weepu missed the conversion while Parra returned to the
field for France. New Zealand 5 France 0.
27 min - The All Blacks are starting to take control,
pinning the French inside their own half and threatening to
break loose. Morgan, still dazed, leaves the field again, this
time permanently. France are penalised at the ruck but Weepu
misses the shot at goal. That's three straight misses for the
scrumhalf.
33 min - Trouble for the All Blacks as flyhalf Aaron Cruden
limps off the pitch after injuring his right knee running with
the ball. He is replaced by Stephen Donald who is effectively
their fourth choice flyhalf. France miss a shot at drop goal.
Score remains unchanged at 5-0 heading towards halftime.
HALFTIME - South African referee Craig Joubert blows for
halftime with New Zealand leading 5-0 after Woodcock's try. The
All Blacks had the better chances in the first 40 minutes but
failed to take their chances with Weepu's three missed kicks at
goal costing his team.
41 min - The second half is underway with France kicking off
deep into New Zealand territory.
43 min - The All Blacks are penalised for using their hands
in the ruck after the French attack down the left side. Dimitri
Yachvili lines up the shot from near the touchline but misses
his first attempt of the match.
46 min - PENALTY NEW ZEALAND. France give away a penalty 37
metres in front of the posts. The crowd roars as Donald takes
over the kicking duties from Weepu and bangs it straight between
the sticks. New Zealand 8 France 0.
47 min - TRY FRANCE. France are right back in the match
after their skipper Thierry Dusautoir crashes over next to the
posts following a break from replacement flyhalf Francois
Trinh-Duc who adds the conversion. The All Blacks respond by
making three changes including taking off Weepu. New Zealand 8
France 7.
62 min - We are into the last quarter of the match and
there's still just one point in it. Against all expectations,
France have succeeded in rattling the All Blacks and there are
some nervous fans in the stadium now.
65 min - France miss their chance to take the lead for the
first time when the All Black front row gives away a penalty for
lifting at a scrum just inside their own half. Trinh-Duc's
long-range attempt is waved away.
77 min - France have been camped in the New Zealand half for
most of the last 10 minutes but the New Zealand defence has
answered every challenge they have faced. Sonny Bill Williams
replaces Ma'a Nonu at insider centre as the All Blacks finally
get their hands on the ball with just a few minutes left.
FULLTIME - New Zealand win 8-7 to capture the World Cup for
the first time in 24 years. Brave effort from the French who
almost pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the sport but
no-one could begrudge the All Blacks their win.
(Compiled by Julian Linden; edited by Ossian Shine)
For more rugby click on