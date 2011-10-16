AUCKLAND, Oct 16 AUCKLAND, Oct 16 (Reuters) -
Factbox on the 2011 rugby World Cup finalists New Zealand and
France.
NEW ZEALAND
Nickname: All Blacks
Coach: Graham Henry
Captain: Richie McCaw
Most capped player: Richie McCaw (102)
Leading pointscorer: Dan Carter (1,250)
Leading tryscorer: Doug Howlett (49)
Biggest win: 145-17 v Japan (1995)
Past World Cups: 1987 - Winners; 1991 - 3rd; 1995 -
Runners-up; 1999 - 4th; 2003 - 3rd; 2007 - Quarter-finals
Path to 2011 final:
Pool matches:
Beat Tonga 41-10
Beat Japan 83-7
Beat France 37-17
Beat Canada 79-15
Quarter-final: Beat Argentina 33-10
Semi-final: Beat Australia 20-6
- - -
FRANCE
Nickname: Les Bleus
Coach: Marc Lievremont
Captain: Thierry Dusautoir
Most capped player: Fabien Pelous (118)
Leading pointscorer: Christophe Lamaison (380)
Leading tryscorer: Serge Blanco (38)
Biggest win: 87-10 v Namibia (2007)
Past World Cups: 1987 - Runners-up; 1991 - Quarter-finals;
1995 - 3rd; 1999 - Runners-up; 2003 - 4th; 2007 - 4th
Path to 2011 final:
Pool matches:
Beat Japan 47-21
Beat Canada 46-19
Lost to New Zealand 37-17
Lost to Tonga 14-9
Quarter-final: Beat England 19-12
Semi-final: Beat Wales 9-8
