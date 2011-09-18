NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 18 Leaked points in the last five minutes of each half cost Canada any hope of upsetting World Cup Pool A heavyweights France on Sunday, according to coach Kieran Crowley.

The Canadians had matched the heavily favoured French for 60 minutes at McLean Park, never allowing them to get away although a constant stream of penalties by referee Craig Jourbert kept France marginally ahead throughout.

However a Damien Traille try extended France's lead from 25-19 to 32-19 and they then blew the scoreline out in the final five minutes when Vincent Clerc finished off two well executed tries to give his team a 46-19 victory.

Former New Zealand All Black Crowley, while praising his team's efforts, was still bitterly disappointed after the game.

"We came here to win and we didn't come here to make up numbers," Crowley told reporters. "You can walk around and get pats on the back and get told you did well but if you accept those you're never going to improve.

"Our attitude...was coming here to win and we didn't and we're very disappointed.

"The guys have played well but you're only as good as your last performance and our last performance is a loss."

Crowley said the final five minutes of the first half, when France scrumhalf Morgan Parra kicked three penalties, and the final five of the game, when Clerc scored his two tries had been critical.

"Leaking nine points in the last five minutes of the first half and 14 points in the last five minutes of the second half, you just can't do (that)," he said.

"We played some reasonable patches in the meantime (but) you just can't afford to do that at this level."

Crowley had complained about the quick four-day turnaround his side had to make after they beat Tonga 25-20 in their opening match last Wednesday but felt the real issue for his team was the lack of regular test matches.

"Not so much the professional side of it but the regular competition at this level, that's the big thing," he said when asked if he felt his side had conceded so many points in those crucial periods because they were mostly amateurs.

"We hardly missed a tackle in the first half but in the second half we started to fall off them and if you play at that level day in day out it makes the difference.

"But I can't question the commitment from our guys. Our guys went out there and busted their backsides for 80 minutes but we just came up short.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories