AUCKLAND Oct 12 French winger Vincent Clerc will use the memory of a painful rugby World Cup elimination on home soil to spur him on in France's semi-final against Wales this weekend.

Clerc was part of the 2007 French squad beaten by England in the World Cup semi-finals in Paris, and needs no more motivation to get up for Saturday's Eden Park clash with Wales.

"There is a huge amount of pressure," the 30-year-old told reporters in an Auckland hotel.

"I know what it is like to be knocked out ... especially because last time we were eliminated in France.

"All those who know me, know how motivated I am."

As if any further motivation were needed, Clerc added that for himself and a number of fellow players, this is likely to be their last World Cup, adding yet more spark to the semi.

"We are feeling very motivated," he said. "We know this could be the end for us and so we need to make the most of it. We have been given an opportunity.

"We are all looking towards the World Cup final ... that's what our aim is, that's what we are working towards."

RECENT RECORD

Clerc, who scored a try against England in the quarter-finals, said France's recent record over Wales -- they have won their last three matches -- would have no bearing on the result, and nor would the fact none of the Welsh team had played in a semi-final before.

"We can't base anything on the last three years, we have to forget those matches," he said.

"A quarter-final is pretty much the same as a semi-final (in terms of pressures), they're both knockout games. The Welsh deserve to be here, they're a good team, a real class act."

Clerc singled out fellow winger Shane Williams as a danger man for the Welsh. The 34-year-old scored an early try in their quarter-final victory over a fancied Irish.

"He is still very strong. It is difficult to defend against a player who is so strong. He makes the difference, he is an all-round player," Clerc said.

"Wales are very explosive -- they are always looking for space on the pitch. Even when they find themselves in difficulty, they always seem to find a way out, that is what makes them such a strong side."

Clerc, though, said he and his team mates were well prepared.

"We are managing the stress really well," he said.

"It is not just an issue of fatigue now, it is mental. We are feeling good and we are very much prepared for this game.

"I know what I need to do on the pitch ... I think everything will play out well."

(Editing by Ian Ransom. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

