By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 20 The battle lines have been
drawn, the weapons selected, and now the French rugby team have
thrown up a Gallic siege wall ahead of Sunday's World Cup final
against New Zealand.
The French are sure to face a ferocious onslaught from an
All Blacks side backed by a New Zealand public desperate to win
the World Cup after 24 barren years.
France have found themselves cast as very much the villains
ahead of the clash at Eden Park, as much for their turgid rugby
as for the identity of their opponents.
But this pugnacious French side is determined to turn all
the external negativity into a force to throw at the hosts as
they bid to pull off one of the more unlikely upsets.
"For several weeks now it has been us against the world,"
France flyhalf Morgan Parra told reporters on Thursday. "We felt
after beating England we might have some more support.
"We felt after beating Wales we might have some more
support...but yet again, it is us against the world.
"So...we are trying to keep ourselves cocooned in this
bubble. Some people are saying we don't deserve to be where we
are.
"Criticism from supporters or from certain England and Wales
players saying we don't belong in the final -- that hurts," he
added.
For one half of their quarter-final victory against England,
France played the dashing, fluid rugby French sides have prided
themselves on through the years.
TIGHTER UNIT
But, for the rest of their campaign, and never more so than
in their scrappy 9-8 semi-final win over 14-man Wales, they have
resorted to dull, staccato set-play and kicks, winning few fans
along the way.
Even their own coach Marc Lievremont has been critical about
their performances, creating yet more tension in the camp and
drawing the ire of senior squad members.
All this, though, has simply served to make the squad a
tighter unit.
"We are like a family now," scrumhalf Dimitri Yashvili told
reporters. "We will have French support...all our families and
our squad.
"We know we will be 15 players on the pitch against all the
world, maybe."
Winger Vincent Clerc said the French had to be given some
credit for their bellicose showing in New Zealand.
"This is the World Cup final...you can put some of it down
to good fortune, but we are not here by chance or coincidence.
"We've been saying for some time we came here to be world
champions and now we are in the final. We didn't come here to
lose.
"We understand only too well that the All Blacks are the
favourites -- somebody has to be the favourites.
"They will have a stadium jam-packed with New Zealanders --
but we haven't played the match yet...they are not world
champions yet.
"And I do not feel like I am in the skin of a loser... like
somebody who cannot win. I don't feel like that at all. And it
doesn't matter what happens before -- only what happens on
Sunday counts.
"We are in our bubble. Not many people believe in us, but we
do not want to miss this opportunity."
