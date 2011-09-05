AUCKLAND, Sept 6 Loosehead prop Fabien Barcella,
who was a surprise addition to the France World Cup squad after
battling for fitness following a serious injury, has been named
to start his country's opening match in the tournament against
Japan on Saturday.
Barcella ruptured his Achilles tendon in August 2010 and
while he played in France's 26-22 victory over Ireland in a
warmup test last month, looked off the pace in that match and
was a surprise inclusion in the World Cup squad at the expense
of the vastly experienced Sylvain Marconnet.
Coach Marc Lievremont also named Aurelien Rougerie to face
Japan at North Harbour Stadium in Albany despite breaking his
ankle three months ago though the enormous centre did play in
France's buildup matches last month.
Number eight Raphael Lakafia, who made his debut against
Ireland in August, also forms an exciting loose forward trio
with Imanol Harinordoquy and captain Thierry Dusautoir.
Team: 15-Cedric Heymans, 14-Maxime Medard, 13-Aurelien
Rougerie, 12-Fabrice Estebanez, 11-Vincent Clerc, 10-Francois
Trinh-Duc, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Raphael Lakafia, 7-Imanol
Harinordoquy, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet,
4-Julien Pierre, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-William Servat, 1-Fabien
Barcella.
Replacements: 16- Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Jean-Baptiste Poux,
18-Pascal Pape, 19-Julien Bonnaire, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-David
Skrela, 22-David Marty.
