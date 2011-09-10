ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 10 France overcame a second-half wobble to power their way to a 47-21 bonus point victory over Japan in their rugby World Cup Pool A opening match at the North Harbour Stadium on Saturday.

The French dominated their lighter but more agile Asian opponents in the scrum and breakdown in the opening half but numerous mistakes crept in during the second period as Japan closed to within four points with 20 minutes to go.

New Zealand-born flyhalf James Alridge was Japan's solitary scorer, running in two tries and kicking 11 points as the Brave Blossoms threatened to produce the greatest World Cup upset.

However, Lionel Nallet, Pascal Pape and Morgan Parra powered over for a late tries to secure the win as France joined New Zealand at the top of Pool A after the All Blacks beat Tonga on Friday. Canada are the fifth team in the pool.

