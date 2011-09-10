ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 10 France overcame a
second-half wobble to power their way to a 47-21 bonus point
victory over Japan in their rugby World Cup Pool A opening match
at the North Harbour Stadium on Saturday.
The French dominated their lighter but more agile Asian
opponents in the scrum and breakdown in the opening half but
numerous mistakes crept in during the second period as Japan
closed to within four points with 20 minutes to go.
New Zealand-born flyhalf James Alridge was Japan's solitary
scorer, running in two tries and kicking 11 points as the Brave
Blossoms threatened to produce the greatest World Cup upset.
However, Lionel Nallet, Pascal Pape and Morgan Parra powered
over for a late tries to secure the win as France joined New
Zealand at the top of Pool A after the All Blacks beat Tonga on
Friday. Canada are the fifth team in the pool.
