* France score six tries in opener
* Japan fight back in second half
* Arlidge scores all of Japan's points
By Nick Mulvenney
ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 10 France came through
a second-half scare to get their World Cup campaign underway
with a 47-21 win over a spirited Japan at the North Harbour
Stadium on Saturday.
The French paid the price for some sloppy rugby and poor
decision-making after halftime as Japan's "Brave Blossoms" took
the game to them and at one stage closed to within four points
of the nine-times European grand slam winners.
In the end, though, tries from Julien Pierre, Francois
Trinh-Duc, Vincent Clerc, Lionel Nallet, Pascal Pape and Morgan
Parra secured them a bonus point win in Pool A, which also
includes hosts New Zealand, Tonga and Canada.
"I got a victory, which was the most important thing for me,
and then I wanted a consistent game but in this regard I wasn't
too happy," said France coach Marc Lievremont.
Asian and Pacific champions Japan, overwhelmed and heavily
penalised at the scrum, played some superb rugby with ball in
hand and raised the biggest cheers of the evening for the two
tries from flyhalf James Arlidge, who scored all of his team's
points.
"I think it was a positive evening out and we just need to
keep working hard," said Japan's coach John Kirwan. "It was
important to play well and show the world we are a very
competent football team."
The Japanese fightback had looked unlikely at the start of
the match when it looked like they would be blown away by
France's heavyweight firepower.
Centre Fabrice Estebanez set the tone as early as the third
minute when he burst through the Japanese midfield defence only
to be denied a try by a last-ditch tackle.
The Tricolore-waving French fans did not have to wait long
for the first score, however, with lock Pierre storming over the
line two minutes later after a bulldozing charge from number
eight Raphael Lakafia.
When flyhalf Trinh-Duc raced 50 metres to score France's
second after an interception with just 12 minutes on the clock,
it looked like the Japanese, who had only won one previous World
Cup match, would be routed before halftime.
New Zealand-born Arlidge scored his team's first points with
a penalty, however, and the Japanese restricted France to only
two Dimitri Yachvili penalties to leave the score at 20-3 with
25 minutes gone.
Just after the half hour mark, a penalty kicked to touch in
the corner was rewarded when Arlidge cut inside the defence to
score his first try and, although winger Clerc grabbed one back
for France four minutes later, Japan got another penalty to go
into the break 25-11 down.
"I wasn't happy even at halftime," Lievremont added. "I
wasn't happy at the beginning of the game, we weren't ambitious
enough. We didn't seem to be playing with a strong ambition. We
had strong scrums ... but we weren't playing together."
The French, playing in white, opened the second half with
renewed purpose and power and were denied two tries by
television reviews.
But, having weathered that storm, Arlidge opened 20 minutes
of Japanese dominance when he skipped over the line to score his
second try.
He added the extra points himself and, with France in
disarray, kicked another penalty to cut the deficit to 25-21.
Another Yachvili penalty calmed the French nerves a little
but Japan were throwing everything at their opponents now and it
was only when lock Nallet stormed over with 10 minutes to go
that order was properly restored.
"We will be disappointed tomorrow as there were times when
we could have done a lot more," New Zealander Kirwan added. "We
had them under the pump and they were making uncharacteristic
errors. We just didn't quite take it away."
Replacements Pape and Parra put a gloss on the scoreline
with two more tries before the end but the French performance
will not have main group rivals New Zealand quaking in their
boots.
