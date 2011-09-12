By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 13
AUCKLAND, Sept 13 Aurelien Rougerie and Francois
Trinh-Duc were two of the few survivors from France's stuttering
opening victory over Japan as coach Marc Lievremont made
wholesale changes for Sunday's rugby World Cup Pool A clash with
Canada.
Hooker William Servat and flyhalf Trinh-Duc were the only
players named on Tuesday by Lievremont in the same positions
from the opening 47-21 bonus point win against the Asian and
Pacific Nations Cup champions on Saturday.
The coach did retain Rougerie but switched him from centre
to the left wing to take the place of Vincent Clerc, who shifts
to the right.
Captain Thierry Dusautoir was left out of the matchday 22
with Fulgence Ouedraogo coming in on the side of the scrum and
Rougerie taking over the armband.
Scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili, one of the few to enjoy a high
kicking success rate in the opening round of World Cup matches,
drops to the bench with Morgan Parra starting.
He is joined on the replacements bench by bustling centre
Fabrice Estebanez who went off during the Japan win after
injuring his back, which Lievremont had feared might be a
long-term problem.
The clash at McLean Park in Napier will be the second for
both sides in the tournament after the Canadians play their
opening match against Tonga in Whangarei on Wednesday.
Hosts and tournament favourites New Zealand lead Pool A
after a bonus point win over Tonga.
Team:
15-Damien Traille, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-David Marty,
12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Aurelien Rougerie, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc,
9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Fulgence
Ouedraogo, 5-Romain Millo-Chluski, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Luc
Ducalcon, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.
Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Fabien Barcella,
18-Julien Pierre, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Dimitri Yachvili,
21-Fabrice Estebanez, 22-Maxime Médard.
