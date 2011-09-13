(Adds quotes)

AUCKLAND, Sept 13 Aurelien Rougerie and Francois Trinh-Duc were two of the few survivors from France's stuttering opening victory over Japan as coach Marc Lievremont made wholesale changes for Sunday's rugby World Cup Pool A clash with Canada.

Hooker William Servat and flyhalf Trinh-Duc were the only players named on Tuesday by Lievremont in the same positions from the opening 47-21 bonus point win against the Asian and Pacific Nations Cup champions on Saturday.

"I expressed doubts of my willingness to rotate. But the 30 players have pleased me in the build-up and the warm-up matches," Lievremont told reporters.

"I needed to give game time to certain players and to give them the opportunity to play in the most decisive and difficult matches. It was logical to have another look at everyone."

The coach did retain Rougerie but switched him from centre to the left wing to take the place of Vincent Clerc, who shifts to the right.

Captain Thierry Dusautoir was left out of the matchday 22 with Fulgence Ouedraogo coming in on the side of the scrum and Rougerie taking over the armband.

Scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili, one of the few to enjoy a high kicking success rate in the opening round of World Cup matches, drops to the bench with Morgan Parra starting.

He is joined on the replacements bench by bustling centre Fabrice Estebanez who went off during the Japan win after injuring his back, which Lievremont had feared might be a long-term problem.

The clash at McLean Park in Napier will be the second for both sides in the tournament after the Canadians play their opening match against Tonga in Whangarei on Wednesday.

Hosts and tournament favourites New Zealand lead Pool A after a bonus point win over Tonga and will play the French in a mouthwatering clash on Sept. 24.

Lievremont dispelled growing rumours that he would name a weakened side against the All Blacks in order to protect his players for what could be a decisive clash for a quarter-final spot against Tonga the following week.

"It has never been a question of ignoring (the match) against New Zealand and there will be a competitive team as there is a competitive team against Canada."

Team:

15-Damien Traille, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-David Marty, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Aurelien Rougerie, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 5-Romain Millo-Chluski, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Luc Ducalcon, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.

Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Fabien Barcella, 18-Julien Pierre, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Dimitri Yachvili, 21-Fabrice Estebanez, 22-Maxime Médard.

