(Adds quotes, details)

* Shoulder injury ends Skrela's World Cup

* Uncapped Doussain called up as a replacement

By Patrick Johnston

AUCKLAND, Sept 14 France's World Cup hopes suffered a blow on Wednesday when flyhalf David Skrela was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Skrela managed just 11 minutes after coming on as a second-half replacement in their 47-21 victory over Japan on Saturday after being left in a heap following a collision.

Uncapped Jean-Marc Doussain will replace Skrela after he plays for Toulouse in their French league game against Biarritz on Friday.

"We decided yesterday evening that David could no longer be competitive for us following his injury on Saturday," coach Marc Lievremont told reporters on Wednesday.

"Having thought about it for a few days, seeing how it evolved and consulting certain French experts as to the nature of the injury, we have had confirmation that it will require a certain number of weeks recovery."

Skrela said he was hugely disappointed at being forced out of the squad and was unsure how long he would be out of action.

"The nerve is affected, that can take several weeks to recover, we don't know how much of a delay before I can play again," he said.

"There would have been lots of risks playing this weekend, the weekend after and the weekend after that."

Francois Trinh-Duc, who started in the victory over Japan, had already been named at flyhalf for France's second Pool A match against Canada in Napier on Sunday.

Twice runners-up France then take on hosts and tournament favourites New Zealand on Sept. 24 in a mouthwatering clash before rounding off their Pool A campaign against Tonga the following week.

"I hope that we don't have any injuries against Canada because it would be difficult for Doussain to be on the teamsheet for next weekend," Lievremont said.

Lievremont, who will step down after the World Cup, also hinted at some division in the French camp after finally being granted his wish to include the 20-year-old Doussain.

"I have confidence in this player, even though I have never had him in the team. I think that he is the most capable candidate for that position," the coach said.

"I would've preferred it if he could join us earlier but I'm not one to get involved in these types of politics." (Additional reporting by Alex Borthwick in Singapore. Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories