By Greg Stutchbury
NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 18 Fullback Damien
Traille produced a piece of individual brilliance, Morgan Parra
was deadly with the boot and Vincent Clerc scored three tries as
France overcame a committed Canada 46-19 in their rugby World
Cup Pool A match on Sunday.
Traille broke past three defenders to score his side's
second try in the 63rd minute as France opened up a 32-19 lead
that gave the twice World Cup runners-up the confidence to
finish off a match that had threatened to get away from them.
Parra added five penalties and four conversions as the
Canadians paid dearly for giving away silly penalties inside
their own half, while Clerc scored two of his three tries in the
final five minutes against the tiring North Americans.
"I don't know if (Damien's try) killed the match but it gave
us a 13-point lead and allowed us to unleash our potential and
that's when we managed to score (two) tries, including the last
one that gave us the bonus point," France coach Marc Lievremont
told reporters.
"We won the bonus point and that was important for the
players... Of course the match was not perfect and I got a bit
annoyed but globally speaking I'm very happy."
France had comfortably won their three most recent
encounters against the Canadians but it was not until the final
three minutes of the first half, with the score locked at 10-10,
that they looked like they could win this game at all.
Parra slotted in three penalties in those final minutes as
referee Craig Joubert heavily penalised the Canadians, though
prior to that late burst, France had hardly looked like the side
that had won nine grand slams in the Five/Six Nations.
"I'm so proud of the way we played, if nothing else we
showed ourselves that we can live with the top teams," Canada
skipper Pat Riordan said.
"The guys are heartbroken right now and I think that shows
the expectations we have of ourselves."
TRIPLE STRIKE
France's only first-half try was fortuitous, coming when
Canadian centre DTH Van der Merwe and fullback James Pritchard
collided while trying to catch a high kick, which allowed Clerc
to snaffle the loose ball and go over unopposed.
Parra converted to give France a 7-3 lead following
Pritchard's early penalty, before the Canadians tried the high
kick themselves and centre Ryan Smith pounced on the ball to
score under the posts and the try was converted by Pritchard.
Parra added his first penalty to level the scores at 10-10
but neither side was able to maintain possession for any length
of time before the France scrumhalf's triple strike gave them a
19-10 lead at halftime.
The first 20 minutes of the second half was an arm wrestle
as both teams added six points to their totals through a
combination of penalties and drop goals before Pritchard reduced
the deficit to 25-19 with his second penalty.
Traille than set off on a blistering 30-metre run around
three defenders that extended the gap to 32-19 following Parra's
conversion, leading the large contingent of muted French fans to
suddenly break into a rendition of La Marseillaise.
Clerc added two late tries in the final five minutes to
extend the margin beyond 20 points and give France a bonus point
for scoring four tries.
