* Parra replaces Trinh-Duc at flyhalf
* Skipper Dusautoir returns in the pack
* Szarzewski starts at hooker
(changes dateline, adds quotes, detail, byline)
By Nick Mulvenney
TAKAPUNA, New Zealand, Sept 20 France coach Marc
Lievremont sprang a major surprise on Tuesday by handing Morgan
Parra a rare start at flyhalf for this weekend's pivotal World
Cup Pool A clash against New Zealand.
Parra, nicknamed the "little general", switches from his
normal scrumhalf position to replace Francois Trinh-Duc, who
drops to the bench, after an impressive kicking display in the
46-19 win over Canada on Sunday.
"My deliberations were long," Lievremont told reporters at
the team hotel. "The decision over the halfbacks has not been
easy but Francois Trinh-Duc has paid the price a bit for his two
only partially succesful displays.
"Morgan Parra has taken his place and done well twice. At a
certain point you have to make a choice. I am now waiting for a
response from Francois, certainly (when he comes on) during the
game on Saturday."
Parra played at flyhalf for the last quarter of both
previous pool matches as France finally overcame stuttering
starts to secure bonus point wins.
The 22-year-old said he was surprised at being handed the
number 10 shirt and conceded it would be a challenge to play in
an unfamiliar role against the tournament favourites.
"Yes it's a bit tough but I'm just going to do the best that
I can and not put any extra pressure on myself," said Parra.
"It's always exciting to play against the All Blacks
especially in their back yard. But it it is going to be a hard
match.
"It's a chance to test ourselves against one of the best
teams in the tournament. It's going to give us a good indication
of where we are and what we need to work on going forward."
Dimitri Yachvili, who impressed with the boot in France's
opening victory against Japan, starts at scrumhalf but it
remains unclear who will have kicking duties on Saturday.
Lievremont, who rarely names the same team for successive
matches, also reshuffled his pack for the encounter at Eden Park
which is likely to decide the winner of the pool.
SKIPPER BACK
Captain Thierry Dusautoir returns to the side after missing
the win over Canada and joins Julien Bonnaire and Louis
Picamoles in the back row.
Aurelien Rougerie, who stood in as captain against Canada,
moves into the centre with Maxime Medard taking over on the
wing.
In the competitive position of hooker, Dimitri Szarzewski
starts ahead of William Servat while lock Lionel Nallet returns
in place of Romain Millo-Chluski.
"It was a difficult team to select," Lievremont added. "This
is not a match like the others.
"I hope the players approach it with pleasure, passion and
without pressure and bring honour to the shirt."
Team:
15-Damien Traille, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie,
12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Morgan Parra, 9-Dimitri
Yachvili, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry
Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Luc
Ducalcon, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.
Replacements: 16-William Servat, 17-Fabien Barcella,
18-Julien Pierre, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Francois Trinh-Duc,
21-Fabrice Estebanez, 22-Cedric Heymans.
