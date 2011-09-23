By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 23
AUCKLAND, Sept 23 France captain Thierry
Dusautoir has the utmost respect for his New Zealand counterpart
Richie McCaw but still plans to wreck celebrations for the
flanker's 100th cap on Saturday.
McCaw, who has been voted world player of the year three
times, will be the first All Black to reach the milestone when
the World Cup hosts take on the French in a pivotal Pool A
encounter at Eden Park.
"He has been the best flanker in the world for 10 years
now," Dusautoir told reporters at the French team hotel on
Friday. "I think he has one year less experience than me yet I
have only half the caps.
"So I can just respect this guy because he leads the All
Blacks really well and he's still a great player.
"I'm sad because we are going to waste his party tomorrow."
Dusautoir scored his country's opening try and made 38
tackles when they knocked the All Blacks out of the
quarter-finals of the 2007 World Cup.
That was one of two stunning reverses in the knockout stages
of rugby's showpiece event, the other came in 1999, that have
made the New Zealanders so wary of France.
Dusautoir said the Cardiff match in 2007 was one of the
toughest he had ever played in and expected a similar standard
on Saturday at a stadium where the All Blacks have not lost
since the French triumphed in 1994.
"I've never played a game like this again but it was
physical and tough mentally because it was a quarter-final at a
World Cup," the 29-year-old said.
"I'm sure that tomorrow is going to a similar game and I
hope we can win again."
Dusautoir also captained France when they beat a weakened
All Blacks team in Dunedin in 2009, experiences which coach Marc
Lievremont said would hold his players in good stead on
Saturday.
"It probably does help the French team given that there are
a few members of this team that have beaten the All Blacks
before," he said. "So they know it is possible to do it. But for
the New Zealand team, it probably does not mean so much."
With the losers of Saturday's match likely to end up in the
weaker half of the draw for the knockout stages, the French have
been accused of putting out a weakened side for the highly
anticipated match.
Lievremont, who has handed a first start at flyhalf to
Morgan Parra, unsurprisingly dismissed the allegation.
"Notwithstanding some of the reports seen in the press, the
team really wants to do well in this particular game," he said.
"It is a really important game for us to win."
