By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 24
AUCKLAND, Sept 24 France coach Marc Lievremont
bemoaned his side's basic errors as they were overrun by the All
Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday but the enigmatic coach remained
confident his side were improving.
After a strong first nine minutes the French defence went
AWOL as the All Blacks ran in three tries in 11 minutes to set
the platform for a 37-17 victory that meant they won the rugby
World Cup Pool A with a game to spare.
"We made a good first part of the match but they didn't
panic and they took the first opportunity to score and that was
very tough for us," Lievremont, told reporters.
"We know how talented New Zealanders are and they are very
good at sidestepping us and against them we have to be errorless
and we did not manage to do this."
France had been accused by local media of fielding a team of
reserve players in order to avoid winning the match and also the
pool so as to skip the tougher half of the knockout draw.
Lievremont rejected the accusations and said he was pleased
with the bright start his team made where they threatened the
All Black line and starved the home side of possession.
"I think I have lined up the best possible team. I do
believe there has been a development, a progression, I'm quite
positive about it."
"We were intense and dynamic, however we suffered from a
number of very basic errors in defence."
The All Blacks rebounded from the tough start and, with
their first attack, number eight Adam Thomson scored a try in
the corner in the 10th minute with winger Cory Jane (17th
minute) and fullback Israel Dagg (21st) following to build a
19-0 lead.
ANNOYING ME
"In twenty minutes we gave them the match. As soon as there
had been an individual error, as soon as there had been a
sidestep, they scored."
Lievremont praised the performance of Morgan Parra, a
controversial selection at flyhalf, who had a quiet game and
suffered in defence as the All Blacks attacked down the middle
with constant success.
"He has played well. He has been very brave. I'm quite
satisfied with his match and I don't believe we can blame him
for the defeat," said the coach, who is stepping down after the
tournament.
The French pack had been expected to cause numerous problems
for their opponents but captain and flanker Thierry Dusautoirt
admitted they were bullied up front during scrums by their All
Black counterparts and suffered in the loose.
"They attacked us between the ruck and number 10 and they
found spaces," the despondent-looking captain told reporters.
"On those kind of errors they take their opportunities and
are very efficient."
France, who beat Japan and Canada in their opening Pool A
matches, can qualify for the quarter-finals with a win over
Tonga next Saturday in Wellington but when asked if his team
could become world champions Lievremont reacted angrily.
"You are really, really annoying me with that question," he
said to one journalist. "I just said we might not qualify, is
that enough for you?"
