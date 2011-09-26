(Adds quotes)

* Servat and Lakafia return against Tonga

* Coach keeps changes to a minimum

By Patrick Johnston

AUCKLAND, Sept 27 France have retained Morgan Parra at flyhalf for their final World Cup Pool A clash against Tonga, coach Marc Lievremont keeping changes to a minimum despite a stuttering display against the All Blacks.

Hooker William Servat, number eight Raphael Lakafia and winger Alexis Palisson come into the side for Saturday's match in Wellington with Dimitri Szarzewski, Louis Picamoles and Damien Traille making way.

France, who eased past Japan and Canada in their opening matches, are heavy favourites to reach the last eight with a win over Tonga who need a big victory to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

"This match is important. We have to win to qualify for the quarter-finals," Lievremont told reporters after naming his side on Tuesday.

"It is a team very similar to the one which will start the quarter-finals. After the first two matches I announced we would make fewer changes and that is the case."

Parra is kept in the team even though the All Blacks exposed his lack of defensive nouse in France's 37-17 defeat at Eden Park. Scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili also stays in the side.

The pair are likely to rotate flyhalf duties throughout the match with Lievremont again overlooking Francois Trinh-Duc who is among the replacements despite coming on in the second half and scoring a late try against the All Blacks.

"It means Morgan impressed me in the last match even if Francois Trinh-Duc had a good return by scoring," Lievremont said.

"Morgan has earned the right to play number 10. I really liked his belief in his preparation and in his contribution in the match. I enjoyed his performance."

Maxime Medard makes a surprise switch to fullback in place of Traille, who drops out of the matchday squad, with Palisson coming in on the left wing for his first start after injury.

"He is one of our most talented players, capable of great things when there is space," Lievremont said of Medard.

Hooker Servat is promoted from the bench to beef up the pack and combat what is expected to be a huge forward effort from Tonga, with Szarzewski dropping to the replacements after struggling in the scrum against the All Blacks.

Lakafia takes over the number eight position in place of Picamoles who was replaced at halftime against New Zealand along with Traille.

Canada are the only other side in contention for the Pool A runners-up berth behind group winners New Zealand but they are not expected to take any points from their final clash against the All Blacks and are likely to miss out.

Team:

15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-Morgan Parra, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Raphael Lakafia, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Luc Ducalcon, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Fabien Barcella, 18-Julien Pierre, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Francois Trinh-Duc, 21-Fabrice Estebanez, 22-Cedric Heymans.

