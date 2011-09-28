By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 28
AUCKLAND, Sept 28 France are playing it "too
clean" at the breakdown in the rugby World Cup and need to be
more streetwise to slow down opposition ball, defence coach Dave
Ellis said on Wednesday.
The French face Tonga in Wellington on Saturday needing a
victory to ensure they progress to the quarter-finals from Pool
A after losing their third group game 37-17 to the All Blacks
last weekend.
Englishman Ellis described the defensive errors around the
three tries in 11 minutes that the French conceded to the hosts
as "disappointing" and said they needed to put a bit more
pressure on their opponents in the tackle area.
"I think if you look at the tournament so far, the French
team are the most disciplined in the World Cup," he told
reporters at the team hotel in Takapuna.
"We mentioned this in the week, we're probably too clean.
Other teams are leaving their hands in or pushing at the back of
the ruck or doing things to slow down and we're not doing that,
we're being a bit too clean.
"We've got to be a bit more streetwise and look at slowing
the ball down so we can attack it afterwards."
Ellis, who has worked with the French for 12 years, said the
pendulum had swung a bit too far from the days when 'Les Bleus'
were renowned for their ill-discipline.
"Over the last decade, the French have been known as a team
where if you wind them up, they respond," he added.
"They probably don't do that now, they've taken it to the
other extreme, where they don't get wound up at all and they're
probably too lax."
'FEEL THE PRESSURE'
Tonga have lost two of their three matches so far but can
still overhaul the French and finish runners-up in the pool
behind New Zealand -- a threat not lost on the French players.
"It's going to be a big match against some big players,"
said number eight Raphael Lakafia, who has returned to the
starting line-up after missing the All Blacks game.
"We can feel the pressure now because we know we can lose
our qualification this weekend."
Ellis said the Tonga match was the perfect opportunity for
France, who stuttered at times in their wins over Japan and
Canada, to show what they were capable of.
"They have to front up against Tonga and it's probably the
ideal game for them to answer the critics with regards to the
aggression of our defence and our line speed," said Ellis.
"I think what you'll see is that the big players will step
up, particularly on the defensive side of the game. I think
they'll come out and give the performance everybody has been
waiting for."
The French camp have done much talking this week about not
looking beyond the Tonga game to a potential last eight clash
with England. Easier said than done, according to Lakafia.
"It's something that's in your head and you try and think of
something else but it's still there," the 22-year-old conceded.
"I think I will think of it during the game. I just hope
that we begin the game well and after forget it with time."
