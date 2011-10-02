WELLINGTON Oct 2 France's rugby World Cup campaign sunk to a new low with their shambolic loss to Tonga on Saturday and left coach Marc Lievremont thinking his players may not be as good as he first thought.

Lievremont went so far as to compare the miserable campaign with that of the French soccer team at the 2010 World Cup, where players refused to train after a fallout between coach Raymond Domenech and Nicholas Anelka and then holed up in a bus with the curtains drawn for a players meeting.

"French rugby and players laughed at the French football players last year," Lievremont told reporters on Sunday. "In some respect, we didn't get off the bus either.

"Some compare me with Raymond Domenech. You must know that I have got an immense respect for him," added Lievremont. "He did fight. I know what that means and, I repeat, I have absolutely no intention to give up."

Despite losing 19-14 to Tonga in their final Pool A match, the French still qualified for the quarter-finals where they will play England.

Lievremont, who is being replaced by Phillipe Saint-Andre after the World Cup, said he still respected the players and felt it was reciprocal, though he was "under no illusions".

"I believe in the men, in a group who hopefully know how to pick themselves up. I have got experienced and talented players.

"But maybe not as talented as I thought."

The coach has battled reports of divisions in the squad throughout the tournament and said it was now up to the players to show they wanted to win.

"I've got my share of responsibilities, but do you sincerely think that it is because of my management that we failed to be committed in the game?" he added. "There is a lack of collective dynamism."

Lievremont said he had attempted to gather the team together after their loss to Tonga but was rebuffed.

"I would have liked for us to gather around a few drinks yesterday, to talk, to share thoughts, to tell each other that it's a beautiful adventure, all things considered.

"And I was disappointed. At the end of the press conference, I got us some beers to release the pressure. And we all split in different directions.

"It's a kind of disappointment."