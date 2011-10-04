AUCKLAND Oct 4 France coach Marc Lievremont has made just two changes to his starting line-up from the team that lost to Tonga last weekend for the World Cup quarter-final against England at Eden Park on Saturday.

Prop Nicolas Mas returns to the pack after a missing three pool matches with a hamstring injury, while experienced loose forward Imanol Harinordoquy comes into the starting line-up at number eight in place of Raphael Lakafia.

Lakafia is dropped from the matchday squad altogether with Louis Picamoles taking Harinordoquy's place on the bench in one of two changes to the replacements.

Centre Fabrice Estebanez, who featured in the matchday squad for all four of France's pool games, was not available for selection after being banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle in the 19-14 loss to Tonga.

His place on the bench goes to Perpignan centre David Marty.

Morgan Parra, who started the campaign in his more usual scrumhalf position, retains the starting flyhalf spot for the third successive match after defeats to hosts New Zealand and Tonga.

Team - 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-Morgan Parra, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Imanol Harinordoquy, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Fabien Barcella, 18-Julien Pierre, 19-Louis Picamoles, 20-Francois Trinh-Duc, 21-David Marty, 22-Cedric Heymans.

