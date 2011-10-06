By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 6 France are more concerned about
erasing the memory of their loss to Tonga last week than taking
revenge for successive World Cup semi-final defeats when they
meet England on Saturday, winger Vincent Clerc said on Thursday.
The French have been talking all week about the torment of
losing their final pool match to the Pacific islanders and are
determined to give a better account of themselves against their
European rivals in the quarter-final clash at Eden Park.
"We have a great deal of revenge to get," the livewire
winger told reporters at the team hotel.
"First, with regards to last week. Considering the work
we've put in for three-and-a-half months, what we showed last
week doesn't reflect what we are worth.
"Secondly, with regards to the England squad, it's not
really revenge as such because the teams and the context are
different."
Clerc, who has scored 30 tries in 54 tests, said the morale
in the camp was good despite the widely reported divisions but
that anybody who expected a sudden explosion of French flair
might be disappointed.
"We won't necessarily achieve extraordinary things. We will
have to focus on the basics and get them right," the 30-year-old
said.
"We went through tough times, but we're still here."
Flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson was instrumental in England's
victories over France at the 2003 and 2007 World Cups and loose
forward Julien Bonnaire said he would be coming in for some
close attention.
"He, as well as the others, is not as good under pressure,"
he said. "It's down to us to show more aggressiveness so that he
doesn't put his team forward. Having said that, generally
speaking, the English are always good against us."
Hooker William Servat was not expecting the match, which
will decide which team goes on to play Ireland or Wales in the
semi-finals, to be a classic.
"I don't think it'll be an awesome game, but it will be a
tough battle," he said.
The 33-year-old also appealed for some perspective about the
defeat to Tonga.
"It is not easy to justify ourselves when we failed to win,"
he said. "As for me, yes, I got it wrong in my own commitment.
Now, having said that, a lot of people make mistakes in their
life choices and it is far more serious.
"We made a mistake as sportsmen, but it remains a sport. A
beautiful one."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)
