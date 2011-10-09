By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND Oct 9 The Welsh face an almost
impossible task in guessing what sort of French side they will
face in next week's rugby World Cup semi-final, for the French
themselves have no idea.
"We're capable of great things and then of being
catastrophic afterwards," prop Jean-Baptiste Poux told reporters
following their 19-12 quarter-final victory over England at Eden
Park.
"It's the French way, not just in sport. It's the same
everywhere. But it also means we're capable of producing
upsets."
French coach Marc Lievremont issued the same warning.
"History has shown that, after a tough win where anger and pride
were shown, despite the talent of each generation, there has
been a failure.
"I hope we manage to do it this time. We don't know how to
do that yet."
Poux, a veteran of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup campaigns,
said he had not been remotely fazed by the reported infighting
and internal strife in the camp.
"We're French, we moan about a lot of things," he said.
"When things weren't going so well, we were asking ourselves,
'Is it the organisers? Is it this or is it that?'
"In fact, it was us. So, when things are not going well you
often can get little factions or groups forming. But I knew
there were players of talent in this squad.
"We tried to be organised (from the beginning of the
tournament), but I don't think it suits us. We tried to put
things into place before the tournament, but we realised that it
doesn't work unless we put our all into everything.
"Our strength is to give everything collectively ... we
don't have this Anglo-Saxon culture where everyone prepares in
their own way -- we have to give everything together."
French captain Thierry Dusautoir agreed that the victory
over England had been the result of a collective will.
"I don't know whether we have shown some very high quality
rugby or not, but we have seen how much the 22 players on the
team wanted to exist," he said.
"We feel much better right now than last week at the same
time," he laughed, referring to the French loss to Tonga.
"Right after the match was over, we started to talk about
the match against Wales because many of us were in the team in
2007 (when they lost the semi-final against England) and we
don't want to fall into too much euphoria."
