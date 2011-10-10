By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND Oct 10 The French team will suit only
themselves as they prepare for a rugby World Cup semi-final
against Wales, and will block out all distractions ahead of
Saturday's Eden Park clash.
The French are notorious for failing to deliver for two
matches in a row and are determined to follow up Saturday's
barnstorming win over England with another big performance
against the Welsh.
"History has shown that, after a tough win where anger and
pride were shown, there has been a failure afterwards," coach
Marc Lievremont told reporters in Auckland.
"I hope we manage to do it this time, though."
To do so, Lievremont believes it is vital not to be
distracted and to keep grounded and focused.
"The danger is to spend the week satisfying the media, the
agents ... the risk is to believe you've become a superb rugby
player," he said.
"But (against England) we were the same players as in
Wellington (in the loss to Tonga), except we had grown some
backbone."
Lievremont said he had seen the Welsh camp in Auckland.
"They seemed to be pretty refreshed ... I thought they were
in good shape. It's better to bump into them here than at the
airport," he smiled.
"I've seen all the Welsh games and they are in great form.
They play great rugby -- more complete than England -- and the
way they controlled Ireland was impressive.
"Essentially, they are playing the same type of rugby as
three years ago when they won the Grand Slam. They have mobile
forwards and their backs have a great understanding."
