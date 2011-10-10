AUCKLAND Oct 10 The French team will suit only themselves as they prepare for a rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales, and will block out all distractions ahead of Saturday's Eden Park clash.

The French are notorious for failing to deliver for two matches in a row and are determined to follow up Saturday's barnstorming win over England with another big performance against the Welsh.

"History has shown that, after a tough win where anger and pride were shown, there has been a failure afterwards," coach Marc Lievremont told reporters in Auckland.

"I hope we manage to do it this time, though."

To do so, Lievremont believes it is vital not to be distracted and to keep grounded and focused.

"The danger is to spend the week satisfying the media, the agents ... the risk is to believe you've become a superb rugby player," he said.

"But (against England) we were the same players as in Wellington (in the loss to Tonga), except we had grown some backbone."

Lievremont said he had seen the Welsh camp in Auckland.

"They seemed to be pretty refreshed ... I thought they were in good shape. It's better to bump into them here than at the airport," he smiled.

"I've seen all the Welsh games and they are in great form. They play great rugby -- more complete than England -- and the way they controlled Ireland was impressive.

"Essentially, they are playing the same type of rugby as three years ago when they won the Grand Slam. They have mobile forwards and their backs have a great understanding." (Editing by Peter Rutherford. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

