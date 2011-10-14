By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 14 Scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili will
start for France in Saturday's rugby World Cup semi-final
against Wales despite still being troubled by a thigh injury.
He will hand kicking duties to team mate Morgan Parra,
however, as the French look to protect their prize asset
following the injury sustained in their quarter-final win over
England.
France on Friday named uncapped utility back Jean Marc
Doussain to their bench as coach Marc Lievremont looks to keep
his team as close to its original shape as possible for the
semi-final clash with Wales.
The 20-year-old would be used as a like-for-like replacement
for Yachvili were the recovering scrumhalf forced to come off,
allowing Lievremont to leave Parra at 10.
Montpellier flanker Fulgence Ouedraogo takes the place of
Louis Picamoles on the bench, while centre David Marty makes way
for Doussain.
"Well, if Jean-Marc is here then it is no coincidence,"
Lievremont said, when asked of the youngster's selection.
"I have great faith in him.
"If Dimitri were to be injured I would have had to move
Morgan to nine and that would have changed everything," he
added.
"As for Fulgence, it was the quality of the Welsh game that
led to me selecting him. He is an impact player."
France face Wales in the first semi-final at 2100 local time
in Eden Park.
France have won six of their last seven matches against
Wales although historically there is nothing between two teams
who meet for the first time in a World Cup.
Since their first encounter in 1908, Wales have won 44
times, France 43 with three draws.
Hosts New Zealand take on Australia in the second semi-final
on Sunday.
