AUCKLAND Oct 16 France rugby coach Marc
Lievremont slammed a section of his World Cup team as "spoiled
brats" after they defied his orders by going out and celebrating
Saturday night's 9-8 semi-final win over Wales.
With an enigmatic smile on his face throughout, Lievremont
elaborated on an earlier comment he had made about going to bed
in a bad mood, by delivering the withering verdict on some of
his players.
"(Today I am) feeling good. I went to bed in a bad mood,
because I'd asked the players not to go out.
"And I found out that a few of them had gone out. So we
spoke about it this morning and I told them what I thought of
them," he said.
"I told them they are a bunch of spoiled brats.
Undisciplined, disobediant, sometimes selfish. Always
complaining. And it's been like this for four years.
"But at the same time we're in the final. And as I said
yesterday we have to believe in this destiny."
Lievremont did not name the culprits but said that he had
spoken to them. When asked how the players had responded to his
harsh words, he smiled again.
"Oh, they appreciated them," he said.
As the questions continued, Lievremont attempted to diffuse
the controversy.
"It's really not very important," he said.
"It is not a few cigarettes or a desert or a few drinks
which will affect the preparation for the final."
France will face either Australia or New Zealand -- who play
later on Sunday -- in next Sunday's final.
