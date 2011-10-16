AUCKLAND Oct 16 France rugby coach Marc Lievremont slammed a section of his World Cup team as "spoiled brats" after they defied his orders by going out and celebrating Saturday night's 9-8 semi-final win over Wales.

With an enigmatic smile on his face throughout, Lievremont elaborated on an earlier comment he had made about going to bed in a bad mood, by delivering the withering verdict on some of his players.

"(Today I am) feeling good. I went to bed in a bad mood, because I'd asked the players not to go out.

"And I found out that a few of them had gone out. So we spoke about it this morning and I told them what I thought of them," he said.

"I told them they are a bunch of spoiled brats. Undisciplined, disobediant, sometimes selfish. Always complaining. And it's been like this for four years.

"But at the same time we're in the final. And as I said yesterday we have to believe in this destiny."

Lievremont did not name the culprits but said that he had spoken to them. When asked how the players had responded to his harsh words, he smiled again.

"Oh, they appreciated them," he said.

As the questions continued, Lievremont attempted to diffuse the controversy.

"It's really not very important," he said.

"It is not a few cigarettes or a desert or a few drinks which will affect the preparation for the final."

France will face either Australia or New Zealand -- who play later on Sunday -- in next Sunday's final. (Editing by Peter Rutherford. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

