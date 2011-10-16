* "Spoiled brats" among French squad
* Coach's anger after orders disobeyed
By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND, Oct 16 France rugby coach Marc
Lievremont slammed a section of his World Cup team as "spoiled
brats" after they defied his orders by going out to celebrate
Saturday night's 9-8 semi-final win over Wales.
With an enigmatic smile on his face throughout, Lievremont
elaborated on an earlier comment he had made about going to bed
in a bad mood, by delivering the withering verdict on some of
his squad.
"(Today I am) feeling good," he said. "I went to bed in a
bad mood, because I'd asked the players not to go out.
"And I found out that a few of them had gone out. So we
spoke about it this morning and I told them what I thought of
them.
"I told them they are a bunch of spoiled brats.
Undisciplined, disobedient, sometimes selfish. Always
complaining, always whingeing," he added, not holding back.
"And it's been like this for four years. It seems to be our
way of functioning. I also told them I have a lot of affection
for them, but it is a shame they don't look after themselves.
"But at the same time we're in the final. And as I said
yesterday we have to believe in this destiny."
Lievremont did not name the culprits but said that he had
spoken to them. When asked how the players had responded to his
harsh words, he smiled again.
"Oh, they appreciated them," he said.
BELIEVE IN DESTINY
As the questions continued, Lievremont attempted to diffuse
the controversy.
"The night out was incidental. It's really not very
important," he said.
"It is not a few cigarettes, the two or three beers... or
the extra dessert they eat that will affect their preparation
for the final."
France will face either Australia or New Zealand -- who play
later on Sunday -- in next Sunday's final.
"We're in the final," Lievremont said. "We have to believe
in this destiny.
"The problem is, we are not world champions yet, we're only
in the final. Does it really surprise you, my attitude?
"This reminds me of 1999," he added.
Twelve years ago Lievremont was a player in the last French
squad to reach a World Cup final.
"In '99 we spent four days celebrating our semi-final win.
We didn't prepare properly and I don't want us to relive this
same thing."
Having beaten New Zealand in the semi-finals, France lost to
Australia on that occasion.
Lievremont also came under fire for a perceived slight by
the French team who failed to meet and mix with French fans when
they returned to their city centre hotel.
"It is not up to me," Lievremont said. "It was a security
thing. I felt bad about it, I understand... I don't know why it
happened which is why I came down to greet some of the fans."
Lievremont also railed against media reports which, he said,
failed to give his team due credit after they narrowly beat a
Welsh team reduced to 14 men for most of the match.
"I read in the Kiwi press today about the insulting
qualification. That's fine if that's the case... for France,
I'll take it," he said.
"The players have been laughing a lot at the press headlines
for a while now -- it has helped them pull together.
"But I think it is insulting to say these things with
regards to the French team."
