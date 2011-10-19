(Refiles to add team)

AUCKLAND Oct 19 France coach Marc Lievremont has named an unchanged starting line-up to face New Zealand in the rugby World Cup final at Eden Park on Sunday.

Lievremont, renowned for tinkering with his team, kept faith with the fifteen players who started when France beat Wales 9-8 in the semi-finals last Saturday, although he will not name his seven replacements until later in the week.

"There are still some players slightly injured who didn't train yesterday, so I will name replacements later," the coach told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It was quite clear for me to name the same 15. A simple decision."

Dimitri Yachvili starts at scrumhalf despite the thigh injury that saw him give up kicking duties against Wales, while Morgan Parra, a scrumhalf at test level until this tournament, retains the number 10 shirt.

The replacements must be named before Friday evening.

Team: 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-Morgan Parra, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Imanol Harinordoquy, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux

