Factbox on France ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Marc Lièvremont

Captain: Thierry Dusautoir

2007 Result: Semi-finals

Best performances: Runner-up (1987, 1999)

Prospects - After providing so many memorable moments in the rugby World Cup it seems almost unfair that France are yet to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

Strength in depth, thanks to coach Lievremont's constant tinkering with his squad, powerful runners, a strong scrum, a versatile flyhalf, they have all the ingredients for success in New Zealand this time around.

Consistency remains an issue, however. Previous victories over New Zealand in the 1999 and 2007 tournaments mean they won't be scared of their Pool A opponents but their loss to Italy in the Six Nations in March showcased another example of their ability to meltdown.

Player to watch: Thierry Dusautoir - Inspirational French captain and labelled the 'Dark Destroyer' by the team's defense coach. A big, strong, quick ball carrier, Dusautoir has all the flair and passion expected from the French team but also the consistency that some of his team mates lack.

Originally left out of the 2007 World Cup squad he came in as a late replacement and produced a sterling effort in the memorable quarter-final win over the All Blacks, scoring a try and making over 35 tackles in the game.

Squad

Forwards: Fabien Barcella, Julien Bonnaire, Luc Ducalcon, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Imanol Harinordoquy, Guilhem Guirado, Nicolas Mas, Romain Millo-Chluski, Raphael Lakafia, Lionel Nallet, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Pascal Pape, Louis Picamoles, Julien Pierre, Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski.

Backs: Vincent Clerc, Patrice Estebanez, Cedric Heymans, David Marty, Maxime Medard, Maxime Mermoz, Alexis Palisson, Morgan Parra, Aurelien Rougerie, David Skrela, Damien Traille, Francois Trinh-Duc, Dimitri Yachvili.

