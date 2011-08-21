DUBLIN Aug 21 Forwards Sylvain Marconnet and Thomas Domingo were omitted on Sunday from France's 30-man squad for the rugby World Cup next month.

Coach Marc Lievremont, making the announcement in Dublin following Saturday's final warm-up win over Ireland, had been widely expected to leave Fabien Barcella at home given his lack of fitness but has instead dropped experienced fellow prop Marconnet.

Barcella ruptured his Achilles tendon in August last year and although he featured in Saturday's 26-22 win he looked slightly off the pace.

Domingo has been struggling with a knee problem while Guilhem Guirado, only drafted into the squad as cover for injured hooker William Servat, keeps his place along with Servat.

Winger Yoann Huget was dropped from the initial 33-man preliminary squad earlier this month for breaching anti-doping regulations.

Centre Maxime Mermoz suffered a knee problem in the first warm-up win against Ireland on Aug. 13 but will be fit for the tournament in New Zealand.

The World Cup takes place from Sept. 9-Oct. 23 with France, who have never won the trophy despite their famous flair, in Pool A with Japan, Canada, the All Blacks and Tonga.

The deadline for final squads to be announced is Monday.

Squad:

Forwards: Fabien Barcella, Julien Bonnaire, Luc Ducalcon, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Imanol Harinordoquy, Guilhem Guirado, Nicolas Mas, Romain Millo-Chluski, Raphael Lakafia, Lionel Nallet, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Pascal Pape, Louis Picamoles, Julien Pierre, Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski.

Backs: Vincent Clerc, Patrice Estebanez, Cedric Heymans, David Marty, Maxime Medard, Maxime Mermoz, Alexis Palisson, Morgan Parra, Aurelien Rougerie, David Skrela, Damien Traille, Francois Trinh-Duc, Dimitri Yachvili. (Writing by Mark Meadows in London. Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)