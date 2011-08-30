PARIS Aug 30 Which France team turns up for the World Cup is as difficult to predict as where the ball will be thrown next during one of their exhilarating and downright brilliant charges forward.

Unfortunately for French fans, those sparks of irrepressible flair have been seen all too rarely on the biggest stage with a World Cup title still missing from Les Bleus' trophy cabinet.

The 2007 edition, which they hosted, was a microcosm of their remarkable inconsistency.

They were beaten 17-12 to Argentina in a damp squib of a Stade de France opener only to defeat mighty New Zealand 20-18 in a memorable quarter-final and then lose their way again against a modest England side in the last four.

This time coach Marc Lievremont is feeling confident.

"The group is healthy. They are in a very good state of mind. It's clear. They are happy and feel good," he told reporters.

In fact, a few players have injuries but all are expected to be fit for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament in New Zealand with influential centre Aurelien Rougerie coming back from a fractured ankle.

Winger Yoann Huget was forced to withdraw from the squad for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules.

Lievremont's upbeat mood contrasts markedly with comments he made after their shock loss to Italy in March's Six Nations.

"The players lack courage. There is a certain cowardice. When I talk to them nothing happens. Some players maybe wore the French jersey for the last time," he said at the time before apologising for being too blunt.

Most of the players from that defeat are still in the squad although number eight Sebastien Chabal, famed for his beard and long locks, has been dropped entirely along with experienced centre Yannick Jauzion.

Sometimes mesmeric, sometimes shaky, Morgan Parra is likely to be the starting scrumhalf and place kicker although he was replaced by Dimitri Yachvili for one match of the Six Nations.

Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc has been a recent ever present, opening the Six Nations with a stunning pass through his legs to spark a try against Scotland.

France open their Pool A campaign against Japan in Auckland on Sept. 10 before facing Canada in Napier eight days later.

Hosts and favourites New Zealand loom in Auckland on Sept. 24 with a final pool match against Tonga scheduled for Wellington on Oct. 1. (Additional reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Mark Meadows. Editing by Patrick Johnston)