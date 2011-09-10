By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 10
AUCKLAND, Sept 10 France's bid for a first rugby
World Cup title was hit by 'potentially serious injuries' to
flyhalf David Skrela and centre Fabrice Estebanez in Saturday's
victory over Japan, coach Marc Lievremont said.
Estebanez was replaced just after halftime with a back
problem while substitute Skrela managed just 11 minutes before
leaving the game after being left in a heap following a heavy
collision.
The injury problems added to an indifferent mood in the
French camp after they struggled badly for a 20 minute spell in
the second half of their 47-21 Pool A bonus point win over lowly
Japan.
"We have a bit of bad news as we have a potentially serious
injury with David Skrela and maybe even Estebanez so it wasn't
the best evening for us," Lievremont told reporters at a chilly
North Harbour Stadium after the match.
France assistant coach Emile Ntamack later told Reuters he
was hopeful on the injuries.
"I think it is a shoulder (injury) but we are not exactly
sure what it is for David Skrela," he said.
"For Estebanez it is the back but it is not very important,
so he should be ok -- I hope."
All had looked good for the twice runners-up as they scored
three early tries to race into a 25-11 halftime lead but the
second period wobble allowed Japan to close to within four
points with 20 minutes remaining.
"I am not happy with the result, however it wasn't a
surprise more a disappointment but I do repeat that we won the
game," Lievremont said.
"After 60 minutes the players were not mobilised enough, not
playing enough and the Japanese were completely unleashing their
game so we had to come back to a simpler game and be more
convincing."
VERY DYNAMIC
Lievremont, who will step down after the tournament, blamed
the dip in performance on complacency.
"Yes we were complacent, especially after the first two
tries," he said.
"Maybe they thought it was going to be an easy evening
especially after the first two tries it was quite easy and we
had three or four good opportunities so I think everybody
thought it was going to be easy.
"But it didn't happen like that and this is a World Cup
match and they have to do better."
Lievremont will have a week to regroup his players before
they play Canada in Napier on Sept. 18.
However, their main rivals to win Pool A, hosts and heavy
favourites New Zealand, will not be too concerned about their
Sept.24 clash following France's mistake-riddled play.
"I wasn't happy even at halftime, I wasn't happy since the
beginning of the game, we weren't ambitious enough," Lievremont
bemoaned.
"We had, for example, with mauls, we very often had only one
player initially so we didn't seem to be playing with a strong
ambition.
"We weren't really playing altogether. So at halftime I told
my players to play a simpler game and regain ambition."
A despondent-looking French captain Thierry Dusautoir was
full of praise for the efforts of Pacific Nations Cup champions
Japan.
"They have played a very big game tonight, very dynamic
rugby and did threaten us so we can only congratulate them for
this excellent match," he said.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories