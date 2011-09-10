AUCKLAND, Sept 10 France's bid for a first rugby World Cup title was hit by 'potentially serious injuries' to flyhalf David Skrela and centre Fabrice Estebanez in Saturday's victory over Japan, coach Marc Lievremont said.

Estebanez was replaced just after halftime with a back problem while substitute Skrela managed just 11 minutes before leaving the game after being left in a heap following a heavy collision.

The injury problems added to an indifferent mood in the French camp after they struggled badly for a 20 minute spell in the second half of their 47-21 Pool A bonus point win over lowly Japan.

"We have a bit of bad news as we have a potentially serious injury with David Skrela and maybe even Estebanez so it wasn't the best evening for us," Lievremont told reporters at a chilly North Harbour Stadium after the match.

France assistant coach Emile Ntamack later told Reuters he was hopeful on the injuries.

"I think it is a shoulder (injury) but we are not exactly sure what it is for David Skrela," he said.

"For Estebanez it is the back but it is not very important, so he should be ok -- I hope."

All had looked good for the twice runners-up as they scored three early tries to race into a 25-11 halftime lead but the second period wobble allowed Japan to close to within four points with 20 minutes remaining.

"I am not happy with the result, however it wasn't a surprise more a disappointment but I do repeat that we won the game," Lievremont said.

"After 60 minutes the players were not mobilised enough, not playing enough and the Japanese were completely unleashing their game so we had to come back to a simpler game and be more convincing."

VERY DYNAMIC

Lievremont, who will step down after the tournament, blamed the dip in performance on complacency.

"Yes we were complacent, especially after the first two tries," he said.

"Maybe they thought it was going to be an easy evening especially after the first two tries it was quite easy and we had three or four good opportunities so I think everybody thought it was going to be easy.

"But it didn't happen like that and this is a World Cup match and they have to do better."

Lievremont will have a week to regroup his players before they play Canada in Napier on Sept. 18.

However, their main rivals to win Pool A, hosts and heavy favourites New Zealand, will not be too concerned about their Sept.24 clash following France's mistake-riddled play.

"I wasn't happy even at halftime, I wasn't happy since the beginning of the game, we weren't ambitious enough," Lievremont bemoaned.

"We had, for example, with mauls, we very often had only one player initially so we didn't seem to be playing with a strong ambition.

"We weren't really playing altogether. So at halftime I told my players to play a simpler game and regain ambition."

A despondent-looking French captain Thierry Dusautoir was full of praise for the efforts of Pacific Nations Cup champions Japan.

"They have played a very big game tonight, very dynamic rugby and did threaten us so we can only congratulate them for this excellent match," he said. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories