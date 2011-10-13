(Corrects France's opponent in paragraph 15 to Canada)
* Yachvili still recovering
* Parra says ready to step up
By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND, Oct 13 France would appear ready to
hand kicking duties to Morgan Parra for their rugby World Cup
semi-final against Wales, as Dimitri Yachvili struggles to
regain fitness.
Scrumhalf Yachvili took a knock on his thigh in the
quarter-final win over England and is still not 100 percent.
It seems unlikely France will risk aggravating his injury by
allowing him to kick on Saturday.
"We have been trying to rest him this week," French kicking
coach Gonzalo Quesada told reporters on Thursday.
"He needs to be 100 percent -- that is the objective.
"Without going into too much detail, he is still in a
certain amount of pain and the muscle affected is the one he
would use to kick.
"In terms of where it is hurting, it is the muscle which is
used the very moment you kick ... which is a very explosive
gesture. You can burst the fibres if you have not properly
healed.
"It certainly didn't help that he was kicking last week
against England after he had injured his thigh."
Yachvili had said on Wednesday that there was a risk he
would not kick, and on Thursday team mate Parra said he was
ready to step up.
"Kicking is an extra pressure in itself but I am already
used to it at club level," the Clermont Auvergne player told a
news conference in a central Auckland hotel.
"I have done it during this tournament and so if I have to
kick I will.
"I started practising my kicking again this week to back
Dimitri up in case he cannot.
"We have experienced issues like this in the past ... really
it is up to him -- he'll have to decide whether or not he wants
to kick."
Parra took over kicking duties against England when Yachvili
left the pitch.
During France's World Cup group stage win over Canada, Parra
slotted five penalties and four conversions.
France face Wales in the first semi-final on Saturday at
Eden Park. On Sunday hosts New Zealand take on Australia.
