By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 14 A long-awaited and
much-relished rugby World Cup victory over England delivered
partial redemption for France, but they need to do more to erase
the memory of a group stage campaign bedeviled by internal rows
and poor performances, coach Marc Lievremont said.
"A good match against England isn't enough to rid us of all
our frustrations," the moustached Frenchman told reporters ahead
of their semi-final against Wales.
Sitting erect with his arms crossed, he continued: "What we
need as Latins is a hint of anger ... something that will give
us impetus, and that is what we are looking for.
"Yes, it was a good match against England, but that wasn't
enough to free us. We now need to make sure we don't miss this
opportunity that we have been given in the semi-finals.
"I don't think it will be possible to reproduce the
frustration and the embarrassment we felt (going into the
England match) ... I will not be trying to frustrate my players,
but we just need to remember it and to perform."
In the group stages the French camp was beset by rumours of
disharmony and their lukewarm performances on the pitch
culminated in a 19-14 loss to Tonga, their second defeat in the
group having also been beaten by New Zealand.
In a moment of great honesty, Lievremont admitted to feeling
fear ahead of the Saturday night clash with Wales.
"Yes, I am afraid," he shrugged. "Above all I am afraid of
the Welsh.
"Right now we are running on adrenaline -- I keep telling
myself I can sleep in 10 days' time. I don't need much sleep
generally, but it is true, I am more stressed right now.
"What we need to remember is that we had never beaten
England at such a high level. That's something we can take
strength from."
Wales on Thursday named James Hook at flyhalf after Rhys
Priestland failed to recover from a shoulder he injured in their
quarter-final win over Ireland last Saturday.
Lievremont looked almost pained when asked of the
26-year-old's inclusion.
"It is not great news for us," he said of the Welshman who
plays his club rugby for France's Perpignan. "Hook is a very
experienced player, and Wales will be very much better with him.
"He is an all-round player. He's very experienced which will
be very important for them because they are such a young side."
France face Wales in the first semi-final at 2100 local time
in Eden Park, their first meeting in a rugby World Cup. Since
their first encounter in 1908, Wales have won 44 times, France
43 with three draws.
Hosts New Zealand take on Australia in the second semi-final
on Sunday.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby click on