By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 16 It was a scrappy game scarred
by controversy and a result unpopular with rugby purists, but
French coach Marc Lievremont could hardly have been happier
after his team held off Wales on Saturday to reach their third
World Cup final.
France ground out a 9-8 win over a Welsh team who played for
most of the match with 14 players after their talismanic skipper
Sam Warburton had been sent off for a dangerous tackle.
"I don't care at all whether it was a good match, or whether
anyone thinks Wales deserve to be in the final or not,"
Lievremont smiled beatifically from a stage at Eden Park.
"We are in the final and that is all that counts, so don't
be too enthusiastic about it," he quipped to reporters.
Acknowledging the Welsh performance which pushed France all
the way, Lievremont said: "We need to pay tribute to the Welsh
team who played 14 against 15 for almost the whole match.
"They have been extraordinarily brave but the French have a
good guardian angel."
Irish referee Alain Rolland came under immediate fire for
his sending-off of Warburton, with first media commentators and
then the Welsh management criticising the decision.
Lievremont agreed the dismissal, for Warburton's illegal
lifting of France winger Vincent Clerc, had been a pity as it
harmed the spectacle, but said that Rolland had had no choice.
"It was quite disappointing in a semi-final that the match
was unbalanced so quickly," he said.
"But you've seen the tackle... it was a dangerous tackle and
deserved a red card."
NOT SUPERSTITIOUS
Lievremont said that, strangely, the sending off had hurt
the French too.
"Maybe because we were playing against 14 men it made us
more nervous too."
French captain Thierry Dusautoir agreed.
"At halftime I told the guys we have to control the game,"
he said.
"Because even if it was the Welsh with 14 players, we had
the feeling that it was us with 14.
"Paradoxically it put us in some trouble. We needed to calm
ourselves down and be more serene."
Lievremont chipped in: "That means our team has a lot of
strength and character and deserves to be the world champions."
The coach said he would watch the second semi-final between
New Zealand and Australia and that he would prefer to face the
hosts in next Sunday's final.
"I will enjoy watching that match," he smiled. "It is going
to be tremendous. In our wildest dreams we imagined playing New
Zealand in the final.
"I've always liked the All Blacks and I will always support
them -- unless we have to play against them next Sunday."
France lost the 1987 World Cup final to New Zealand and came
up short against Australia in 1999.
Lievremont smiled when asked if it would be a case of third
time lucky for the French, who lost two matches in the pool
stages and still advanced.
"I am not really superstitious," he said. "But we have had a
very narrow escape and we are here in the final.
"We have to believe in ourselves and the fate of this team.
We are going to prepare for the final and enjoy it as much as
possible -- we know we are extremely privileged."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on
for more rugby stories