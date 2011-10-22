By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 22 As perhaps befits a man with
old-world Hollywood looks, French rugby coach Marc Lievremont
met a hostile New Zealand media with old-world charm on
Saturday, disarming his inquisitors with quips and one-liners.
The Dakar-born Frenchman was peppered with questions about
his team's intentions in Sunday's World Cup final against the
hosts' revered All Blacks, following newspaper stories depicting
France as the brutes of the rugby world.
References have been made in local media to alleged
eye-gouging in the 1999 World Cup final between France and
Australia, and it had been suggested that the French could
resort to rough tactics to gain the upper hand at Eden Park
against the heavily fancied hosts.
Specifically, would the French team be looking to tread on
the injured foot of All Black captain and talisman Richie McCaw,
one local reporter asked.
"That's something I forgot to mention to my players, thanks
for bringing it up," Lievremont countered, his newly grown
pencil thin moustache wriggling as he smiled.
"More seriously, though," he continued, "I think the French
team is one of the most, if not the most, disciplined teams in
the competition, and one of our aims here is to remain
disciplined for this match.
"At no point, on or off the pitch, have we been guilty of
any actions of this nature. I do not think it is possible to
criticise the players, they have been very respectful."
Lievremont on Saturday cut a more detached figure than in
recent days, crossing his arms and allowing his captain Thierry
Dusautoir to take most of the questions.
"It is like this," said the 42-year-old, a player in that
1999 final. "We had our last training session yesterday, our
last video session this morning... now I hand everything over to
the captain and the players and really it is all down to them.
"You know, all the moments this week have been last moments
with me," continued Lievremont, who stands down as French coach
after the final.
"Last moments with staff, last training with players... and
this is the last press conference -- it is going to be very
trying to leave you all behind," he quipped.
The irony was not lost on the French media caravan who have
attacked Lievremont for much of his tenure at the helm, and
reporters and TV crew burst out laughing.
"But you know, things are going well thanks, there are
certainly worse things in life."
His expectation for Monday? "To wake up hungover."
And his final reflections on the World Cup and his last
match in charge? "To be honest, I would like it all to be over
now, at this point... and for it to end well."
