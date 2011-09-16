NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 17 French prop Nicolas Mas has injured his hamstring and is expected to be out for two weeks and miss the vital Pool A clash against New Zealand, coach Marc Lievremont said on Saturday.

"It's a big blow," Lievremont told reporters. "We think he should be absent for two weeks. We will know more in a few days."

Mas was forced to stop training on Friday because of the injury to his right hamstring.

The tighthead started France's 47-21 win over Japan but had not been selected for Sunday's clash against Canada in Napier.

France, twice runners-up, face a key clash against hosts and favourites New Zealand at Eden Park on Sept. 24 before rounding off their Pool A campaign against Tonga a week later.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Ian Ransom)

