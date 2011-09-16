UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 17 French prop Nicolas Mas has injured his hamstring and is expected to be out for two weeks and miss the vital Pool A clash against New Zealand, coach Marc Lievremont said on Saturday.
"It's a big blow," Lievremont told reporters. "We think he should be absent for two weeks. We will know more in a few days."
Mas was forced to stop training on Friday because of the injury to his right hamstring.
The tighthead started France's 47-21 win over Japan but had not been selected for Sunday's clash against Canada in Napier.
France, twice runners-up, face a key clash against hosts and favourites New Zealand at Eden Park on Sept. 24 before rounding off their Pool A campaign against Tonga a week later.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)