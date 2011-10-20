By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 20 Few pundits, even the most
imaginative, would have predicted Morgan Parra as a starting
flyhalf in the World Cup final before the start of the
tournament.
The 22-year-old pitched up at his first World Cup looking
only to win a duel with Dimitri Yachvili to be first-choice
scrumhalf for France but on Sunday he will line up at Eden Park
alongside his erstwhile rival in the number 10 shirt.
Surprised himself at his mid-tournament transition, just
reaching the showdown with hosts and hot favourites New Zealand
is not enough to satisfy Parra's competitive nature.
"I never thought I would be playing in the final at number
10," Parra, the youngest player in the France squad, told
reporters on Thursday.
"It is a childhood dream of mine and I am trying to make the
most of it.
"I am going to try to enjoy it the best I can, be that on
the pitch or off the pitch. But for the dream to come true we
have to win this weekend."
The positional switch came about partly because of form,
partly because of injury and partly because of the unpredictable
mind of coach Marc Lievremont.
First incumbent Francois Trinh-Duc disappointed Lievremont
before Parra's club mate David Skrela damaged his shoulder badly
enough to rule himself out of the tournament.
After a couple of cameos at flyhalf at the dog end of pool
matches against Japan and Canada, Parra was flung into the team
to face Dan Carter and the All Blacks in his first start in the
position at any level for more than two years.
It would be fair to say Parra has not quite lit up the
tournament, athough equally fair to point out that he is still
learning the ropes in what remains the pivotal role in a rugby
team.
"Certainly the more I've played the more comfortable I feel
playing in that position and I think that will show itself on
the pitch this weekend," he said.
A solid performance in the 37-17 defeat by the All Blacks in
the pool phase was followed by defeat to Tonga and then his, and
France's, best display of the competition to beat England in the
quarter-finals.
The laboured semi-final victory over Wales and the
controversial dismissal of Sam Warburton, however, effectively
robbed the French of the role of romantic underdogs for the
final.
Parra admits the chorus of people lining up to say the
French did not deserve to be in the final had hurt but insisted
it was also helping to bring the squad together.
"We thought after England that we would have a bit more
support but following the match against Wales it was still us
against the world," Parra said.
"We are used to that and we're going to be ready for this
match. Above all, we're going to win the match."
France, who have lost both their previous two final
appearances in 1987 and 1999, sensationally upset New Zealand in
the latter tournament on the back of some dynamite back play.
They have shown little of that brilliance at this World Cup
and Parra, nicknamed "gorse bush" for his tenacity, knows it
will be up to him to get the players outside him moving if the
French are to have any hope of an upset.
"I don't think we have put our best foot forward, we hope to
do that this weekend," he said.
Parra said a neck injury that had restricted his mobility
earlier in the week had improved and, while looking forward to
returning to scrumhalf when he gets back to his
Clermont-Auvergne club, he was happy to seize his opportunity at
flyhalf in the biggest game of his career this weekend.
"As long as I am playing it and I'm enjoying it, I don't
care where I play," he said.
